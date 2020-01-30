Justin Bieber’s Ex-Girlfriends: From Selena Gomez To Kendall Jenner, Here's Everyone JB Has Dated

Justin has had quite a few serious relationships. Picture: PA/Instagram

Justin Bieber dated Selena Gomez, Sofia Richie, and Kendall Jenner before marrying Hailey Baldwin.

Justin Bieber has unsurprisingly had his fair share of relationships, after all, who wouldn’t want to date the ‘Yummy’ star?

Before marrying his now-wife, Hailey Baldwin, he dated Selena Gomez on and off for six years, but he’s been linked to many famous faces in the past.

Justin Bieber Opens Up About Why He Cancelled His Purpose Tour In First Docu-Series Episode

So, who are JB’s ex-girlfriends?

Here’s everything we know…

Hailey Baldwin - 2018-present

Justin and Hailey got married last year. Picture: Getty

Justin and Hailey got married in October 2018 in private, before tying the knot again with a huge wedding celebration a year later, in September 2019.

The couple first met in 2009 when they were introduced by Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, and they shared a seriously awkward yet adorable encounter.

They started hanging out in 2014 where they became good friends and the rest is history!

Selena Gomez - 2011-2018

Selena and Justin were on-again off-again for years. Picture: PA

One of the most public break-ups of our time happened in the form of Jelena and fans are still shook about it to this day.

They were first spotted holding hands in 2010 and officially began dating in 2011, before rumours that Justin had 'cheated' caused them to part ways in 2012.

They reconciled in 2015 and had a turbulent few years of being on and off again, which ended in the pair officially calling time on their romance for the final time in 2018.

He married Hailey a few months later.

Sofia Richie - 2016

Sofia dated JB briefly. Picture: Instagram

In between all the Selena reunions, JB was linked to many girls, and one of the most well-known was Lionel Richie’s daughter, Sofia Richie.

The model, who is now dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick, dated Justin between August-September 2016.

Justin received heat from his fans after posting a photo on Instagram with her, and he was not happy about it!

He ended up penning: "I'm gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don't stop the hate. This is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn't be so mean to people that I like [sic].”

It all popped off after Selena responded to what he said, writing: "If you can't handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol- It should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before anyone ever did.”

Justin and his ex ended up going back and forth in the comments, where the ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer accused Justin of ‘cheating with multiple people’ and JB hit back claiming she ‘cheated’ with One Direction’s Zayn Malik.

Sofia and Justin had a short-lived romance after that incident.

Kendall Jenner - 2015

Justin and Kendall reportedly had a 'fling'. Picture: Getty

Kendall and Justin have been close for years as they have the same circle of friends, including her sister Kylie and actor, Jaden Smith.

However, there was a time when the pair seemed a lot cosier than before and there was speculation that there was more to their friendship.

A few months after the rumours broke, he did an interview with Billboard, where he said it was 'never that serious' with Kendall, confirming something did go down between the two.

Yovanna Ventura - 2014

Justin spent a lot of time with Yovanna. Picture: Instagram

After being spotted together in 2014, the model made a lot of appearances on Biebs’ Instagram page and the pair seemed to be inseparable.

E! News reported that he had 'sought her out’ before hanging out together in Miami and Vegas.

A source said at the time: "She thinks he is a nice, sweet guy, a gentleman. She thinks he is a good guy and good looking, and the feeling is apparently mutual.

"Justin really likes her. I think he really enjoys being around her. She is just such a genuine person and he likes to talk to her.”

However, it wasn't meant to be and their romance eventually fizzled out.

Justin also deleted all traces of her from his social media.

Miranda Kerr - 2012

Miranda Kerr reportedly dated Justin. Picture: Twitter

Justin was photographed kissing Victoria’s Secret model, Miranda Kerr, on the cheek backstage at VS fashion show in November 2012, just days before E! News confirmed he and Selena had split up.

Apparently, they had a 'fling' but it was never confirmed.

Justin infamously had a confrontation with Miranda's husband at the time, Orlando Bloom, in a club, and TMZ reported that it all kicked off between the pair when Justin told the actor ‘I had sex with your wife’.

Caitlin Beadles

Caitlin was Justin's first girlfriend. Picture: Twitter

They're still good friends. Picture: Instagram

All Beliebers out there will know Justin’s first girlfriend was Caitlin Beadles as she was envied by many when he first came on the scene.

They met when he moved to Atlanta to pursue his career in 2008 and reportedly split after a year together, due to him becoming massively famous.

He remained good friends with Caitlin and her family, as he was super close to her younger brother, Christian, who used to post YouTube videos with the ‘Baby’ singer.

It’s all love between the exes as Caitlin and Christian even attended Justin and Hailey’s wedding in 2019!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News