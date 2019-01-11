Kardashian-Jenner Family Net Worth Revealed: Kendall Jenner Is Supposedly The "Poorest"

11 January 2019

Here's what the Kardashian-Jenner ladies are worth.
Whilst Kylie Jenner is on track to being a billionaire, it looks like older sister Kendal Jenner has a long way to go.

Collectively the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are a billion-dollar empire, however, individually some bring more to the table than others.

Each sister has their own ventures from Kylie Cosmetics to KKW Beauty to clothing lines. But which family member is swimming in a deeper pool of cash?

Here’s how each family members net worth ranks:

Kylie Jenner

According to Forbes’ cover story last year, the youngest of the sisters is coined to become America’s “youngest self-made billionaire”. Kylie Cosmetics, which the reality star owns completely, is worth a huge $800,000. Alongside TV, endorsements, and sponsorships, Stormi's mom is supposedly worth a massive $900K.

Kim Kardashian West

After racking in over $100 million in revenue from her KKW Beauty line, Kim sits comfortably with a net worth of $350 million. In the same Forbes list, she was ranked number 54 in the list for ‘Richest Self-Made Women’.

Kris Jenner

Momager Kris can thank her executive producer role for Keeping Up with the Kardashians for her $60 million net worth. Although, she has endorsements of her own including a campaign with Fendi.

Khloe Kardashian

According to a source, Khloe’s Good American denim line and executive producing of true crime series Twisted Sisters brings her net worth to approximately $40 million. This also includes her KUWTK salary, plus endorsement deals.

Kourtney Kardashian

The bulk of Kourtney’s $35 million fortune comes from her KUWTK salary and endorsement deals.

Kendall Jenner

Though in 2018 Kendall was named the highest-paid model in the world for the second year running, she ranks the lowest paid Kardashian-Jenner.

But would you mind being the poorest Jenner at a net worth of $18 million? Fans think not.

The majority of Kendall’s earnings come from modeling gigs, KUWTK, and brand ambassadorship.

