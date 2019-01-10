Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Met Kanye West While Reminiscing On Throwback Outfit

10 January 2019, 14:33

Kim Kardashian revealed how she met Kanye West.
Kim Kardashian revealed how she met Kanye West. Picture: Getty

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was wearing an old-school Juicy Couture tracksuit and Louis Vuitton bag when she went to meet Kanye West at one of his gigs.

It’s a well-known fact that Kanye West was obsessed with Kim Kardashian for many years before the couple got married and had their three beautiful babies, but Kim has finally revealed what she was wearing on one of their first meetings.

After a fan posted a SERIOUSLY old-school picture of Kim wearing a Juicy Couture tracksuit and carrying a Louis Vuitton bag, she informed her followers that that photo was taken on one of her first meetings with Kanye.

Stephen Bear And Kylie Jenner 'Had A Fling' According To The Ex On The Beach Star's Brother

She revealed, “Fun Fact - in this pic I was on my way to meet Kanye for his Good Life performance for the MTV Awards.

“I didn’t really know him but his people called my people lol & I was a girl in the audience at the live performance in Vegas. I met his mom Donda this same night”.

It would be several more years before the couple made it official, and have since had daughter North West and son Saint West before they welcomed the newest addition to their family, Chicago West via surrogate.

The couple are also rumoured to be having a fourth child using a different surrogate, due this year too.

We love a good love story, especially when there’s a lurid pink Juicy Couture tracksuit involved.

