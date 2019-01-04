Kanye West Confirms He & Kim Kardashian Are Expecting Their Fourth Child

Kanye West has confirmed he and Kim Kardashian are expecting their fourth child via surrogate after news emerged they have a baby boy on the way in 2019.

Kanye West has confirmed that he and wife Kim Kardashian are expecting their fourth baby via surrogate in 2019 to photographers who wished the 'I Love It' rapper well on their 'new baby' to which 'Ye replied 'thanks bro' and now we can officially get all kinds of excited.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their second baby boy in 2019. Picture: Instagram

Aside from being relieved the whole interaction between Yeezy and the paps, who he has a famously rocky past with, went smoothly, we now pretty much know the couple have a baby boy on the way, as reported by the US tabloids and will likely arrive in 'very early May'.

The Kardashian-West's currently have three children... North, 5, Saint, 3 and Chicago who is about to turn 1 and was their first child born via a surrogate, who, despite appearing on the family's reality show, KUWTK, chose to stay anonymous to protect their privacy from the limelight.

After Kim revealed that Kanye has been 'harassing' her for more children, saying that he's wants seven children in total, it's little surprise the couple are having another baby so soon after the birth of Chi.

Kardashian babies from Saint West, True Thompson and Dream. Picture: Instagram

Other members of the Kardashian family have openly said they also want more children in the near future, from Kourtney freezing her eggs, to Kylie letting slip she wants siblings for Stormi, it looks like just when we thought 2018 was the year of the baby, 2019 could give it a run for it's money!

