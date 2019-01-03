Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Fourth Child: Everything From Surrogate To Baby Names

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly expecting their fourth child via surrogacy, so when is the baby due and what names are in the running?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago, in 2018 and are already said to be expecting their fourth child via a surrogate.

So what can we expect for Kimye's 2019 baby? From names, to due date, to if it's a boy or girl, we've rounded up all the rumours so we can prepare ourselves for another Kardashian baby to be brought into the world.

Kim Kardashian with three children, North, Saint and Chicago. Picture: Instagram

Who is Kim and Kanye's surrogate?

According to TMZ, the celebrity pair are using a different surrogate than the woman that carried Chicago, but only because she has just given birth a child of her own, on Christmas Eve in fact, so wasn't able to carry their embryo.

Although their first surrogate starred on an episode of KUWTK, her identity has been protected for privacy purposes, so it's highly unlikely we'll discover the identity of their newest.

When is Kim's baby due?

After Kim revealed that Kanye has been 'harassing' her for more children, saying they want seven children, it's little surprise the couple are having another baby.

We won't be seeing the newest addition to the Kardashian until later this year, in May to be precise, meaning the current surrogate is in her second trimester of pregnancy. However, neither Kim or Kanye have confirmed the news.

Are Kimye expecting a boy or a girl?

TMZ reports that they're expecting a baby boy, who will be their second son along with Saint, who is 3 years old.

What are the rumoured baby names?

Trying to guess what any Kardashian is going to name their baby has become something of a pop culture hobby, with North being correctly (and jokingly) guessed, but Chicago and Saint coming as pretty unique surprises- but one thing for sure, it's going to be something that pretty much no one else is called.

Kim's previously spoken about her and Ye's differing taste over names, revealing she had to veto 'Miracle' as it sounded like a 'stripper's name'.

Are any other Kardashian's pregnant?

It seems like only yesterday we had three Kar-Jenner's expecting children all at the same time, one of them, Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi an enormous (but let's be honest, awfully kept 'secret'), one of them another 'is she, isn't she' in the form of Khloe Kardashian and Kim's first surrogacy with Chi.

As of yet, no other siblings are expecting, but Kourtney has repeatedly said she wants more babies in the near future, even freezing her eggs on the most recent KUWTK, Ky's said she wants a sibling for Stormi and is pretty much on the road to marrying Travis Scott.

