Kourtney Kardashian Hits Back At Post-Partum Body Shamers

Kourtney Kardashian has had to defend both her sister Kim Kardashian and her own post-partum body after fans began leaving cruel comments when a new photo was published online.

Kim Kardashian got herself into some hot water this week after posting a photo celebrating her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s 45th birthday.

The photo in question was a picture of Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, all wearing matching black bikinis as they frolicked in the water on holiday in Turks and Caicos.

The post was seemingly innocuous and sweet, as she captioned it with a lovely message to her sister that read, “Happy Birthday Queen @kourtneykardash There’s no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all.”

“Sharing a room and friends and cars and our lives together for four decades has been the most magical journey to have you by my side. I love you and I can’t wait for another 45 years together!”

“I will especially cherish this last sister trip where all of our kids had dance parties til they passed out, the way we all did growing up! Celebrating you today and grateful to you forever for always giving the best advice a sister could possibly give!”

Unfortunately, her well-meaning post was taken the wrong way by many fans who claimed Kim had purposefully picked a photo that showcased her own body in the best light.

Kourtney recently gave birth to Rocky, her son whom she shares with Travis Barker. Whilst some fans critiqued her postpartum physique, others ran to her defence, but ultimately it was Kourtney who had the last say against the haters.

One internet troll addressed Kim directly, writing, “Now you know she's not going to like this photo... lol it's her bday Kim... lol.”

However, Kourtney commented on that comment, writing, “I LOVE this photo! It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids... and the memories to last forever! And I LOVE this body that gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy.”

Kourtney also replied to Kim’s lovely caption, writing, 'This caption [heart emoji] I love you sooooo and so grateful for all of the incredible memories we have together… when I think it, it’s like a movie plays in my head of all of them! So blessed!”

Whilst there will always be trolls on the internet looking to pick apart whoever they can and tear them down, most of Kourtney’s fans seem to be trying to lift her up, praising her for having the ‘most natural’ looking body out of the three sisters.

“Jokes on Kim cause I actually think Kourtney looks the best here... most natural,” one wrote, whilst another added, “Seems like Kourtney is the only one with a REAL belly button.”

Other comments included, “Spot the tummy tuck X2 vs the au natural” and ”Kourt looks so fire postpartum!!!”

The supportive comments go on and on, by far the best ones managed to solely be about Kourtney, with no comparison to her sisters.

“I think Kourtney looks absolutely gorgeous yay for her looking real!!” one said, whilst another nailed it by simply writing, “'Kourtney's mom bod is [fire emojis].”

