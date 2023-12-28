Travis Barker Facts To Know: Age, Children, Ex-Wife And Famous Songs

Travis Barker is married to Kourtney Kardashian. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Here’s everything you need to know about Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Travis Barker is a rock music icon who also happens to be married to one of the most famous Kardashian sisters, Kourtney Kardashian.

Away from the famous family, Travis is part of one of the biggest bands in the world Blink-182, but what do we know about his life away from music?

Here’s everything you need to know about Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married in 2022. Picture: Getty

How many kids does Travis Barker have?

Travis has three biological children; daughter, Alabama Luella Barker who is 18 years old and son Landon Asher Barker, who is 20, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and son Rocky, who was born in October 2023, with wife Kourtney.

He also has a former stepchild; Atiana De La Hoya from his previous marriage to Shanna Moajler. Atiana is 25 years old and Travis adorably treats her as his own daughter. Atiana's biological dad is former boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Who is Travis Barker’s ex-wife?

Travis was married to American model and actress Shanna Moakler for four years but they split in 2008, keeping a good relationship for the sake of their kids.

The former couple starred in the MTV reality series Meet the Barkers from 2005 to 2008.

Which songs is Travis Barker known for?

Travis is part of legendary rock band Blink-182, who have iconic songs like ‘All the Small Things’, ‘What’s My Age Again?’, ‘I Miss You’ and ‘Always’.

How many tattoos does Travis Barker have?

Honestly? Too many to count. Travis has over 100 tattoos on his body, with over 70 per cent of his body covered in inkings each with a very special meaning.

He said in an interview he has so many tattoos as a way to tell the story of his life.

The drummer told GQ in an interview: “For me, it's documenting part of my life or people, things, times in my life. When I'm dead and gone, I want people to be able to look at my body and basically relive my life in some ways.”

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler were married for four years. Picture: Getty

How did Travis Barker and Kourtney get together?

Travis and Kourtney were friends for around 15 years before they officially started dating, as they lived close to one another and their kids would play together.

In fact, he was a friend of the whole Kardashian family. Travis first met Kim in 2006 when she was an assistant to Paris Hilton, who Travis was dating at the time.

He later recalled to Us Weekly in 2015 that he’d encouraged Kim to start her own reality show after she expressed interest in the concept. And look at 'em now!

Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya. Picture: Getty

In January 2021 Kourtney and Travis were spotted together in Palm Springs, keeping the early stage of their relationship low-key as things blossomed beyond friendship. They made their relationship Instagram official a month later and got engaged in October that same year.

In May 2022 they got married in a luxurious ceremony in Portofino, Italy, an occasion hosted at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s seaside villa, named L’Olivett.

