Why Kourtney Kardashian Won't Show Baby Rocky's Face Any Time Soon

27 December 2023, 11:06

Kourtney and Travis are likely to not share Rocky's face for a while
Kourtney and Travis are likely to not share Rocky's face for a while. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker finally shared pictures of baby Rocky Thirteen, but they kept his face hidden. Here's why that might be.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Christmas Eve 'Eve', Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker shared their baby son, Rocky Thirteen, with the world in an adorable photo carousel.

However, when sharing these cute snaps they kept the baby's face hidden. This upset some fans, with one commenting: "If you can’t show his face what is the point of showing? We all know what baby toes look like!"

But despite the Kardashians airing out much of their private life to the world, when it comes to their children they do tend to be more reserved, so this really isn't much of a surprise.

And although we're sure - when they are ready - the loved up pair will share the face of their baby boy, here are the reasons we don't think it will be any time soon.

Kourtney and Travis shared a first-look at Rocky on Instagram
Kourtney and Travis shared a first-look at Rocky on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @kourtneykardash

Firstly, Kourtney is probably following in the footsteps of her sisters who most recently had babies, Khloé and Kylie.

Kylie Jenner kept her first pregnancy a secret until her daughter Stormi arrived. The makeup mogul was more open about her second pregnancy, however chose to not share any photos of baby Aire's face until he was around 11 months old.

With Khloé's second baby she followed a similar timeline and shared the first proper photos of her son Tatum on his first birthday.

Keeping this is mind, it's likely we won't be shown baby Rocky's charming little face for about another year.

Travis Barker plants a kiss on his son Rocky's head
Travis Barker plants a kiss on his son Rocky's head. Picture: Instagram @kourtneykardash

The other reason links to the first, and that is that Kourtney probably wants to enjoy any privacy that she can get.

Kourtney has expressed on multiple occasions wanting to leave their reality TV show to go and live a quiet life with her family.

So, while she stays starring on their Hulu show, The Kardashians, perhaps keeping Rocky's identity somewhat concealed is an example of her being more selective about what she shares with the world.

Kourtney Kardashian reveals pregnancy to the family

Some have speculated that concealing Rocky's face is some kind of cash grab for Kourtney to hold out of the highest bidder that wants the exclusive. But with a net worth of approximately $65million (£48million) it's pretty unlikely that she - or her millionaire husband - is looking for the money.

However, similar to Tatum Thompson's face reveal, it could be true that we will first see Rocky's face on The Kardashians.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Ariana Grande has confirmed AG7 is coming in 2024

Ariana Grande Confirms New Album Is Coming In 2024 – Release Date, Track List And All The Details

'Saltburn' has been a very divisive film

Here's What The Saltburn Cast Have Said About Its Controversial Scenes From The Bathtub To The Graveyard

Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend and dating history revealed

Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Boyfriends And Dating History: From Scott Disick To Travis Barker

Could Kylie and Timothée be Hollywood's newest couple?

Kylie Jenner & Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's Dating Timeline

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater met on set of their new movie Wicked

Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seemingly spent Christmas together

Did Taylor Swift Spend Christmas With Travis Kelce?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits