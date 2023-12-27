Why Kourtney Kardashian Won't Show Baby Rocky's Face Any Time Soon

Kourtney and Travis are likely to not share Rocky's face for a while. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker finally shared pictures of baby Rocky Thirteen, but they kept his face hidden. Here's why that might be.

On Christmas Eve 'Eve', Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker shared their baby son, Rocky Thirteen, with the world in an adorable photo carousel.

However, when sharing these cute snaps they kept the baby's face hidden. This upset some fans, with one commenting: "If you can’t show his face what is the point of showing? We all know what baby toes look like!"

But despite the Kardashians airing out much of their private life to the world, when it comes to their children they do tend to be more reserved, so this really isn't much of a surprise.

And although we're sure - when they are ready - the loved up pair will share the face of their baby boy, here are the reasons we don't think it will be any time soon.

Kourtney and Travis shared a first-look at Rocky on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @kourtneykardash

Firstly, Kourtney is probably following in the footsteps of her sisters who most recently had babies, Khloé and Kylie.

Kylie Jenner kept her first pregnancy a secret until her daughter Stormi arrived. The makeup mogul was more open about her second pregnancy, however chose to not share any photos of baby Aire's face until he was around 11 months old.

With Khloé's second baby she followed a similar timeline and shared the first proper photos of her son Tatum on his first birthday.

Keeping this is mind, it's likely we won't be shown baby Rocky's charming little face for about another year.

Travis Barker plants a kiss on his son Rocky's head. Picture: Instagram @kourtneykardash

The other reason links to the first, and that is that Kourtney probably wants to enjoy any privacy that she can get.

Kourtney has expressed on multiple occasions wanting to leave their reality TV show to go and live a quiet life with her family.

So, while she stays starring on their Hulu show, The Kardashians, perhaps keeping Rocky's identity somewhat concealed is an example of her being more selective about what she shares with the world.

Some have speculated that concealing Rocky's face is some kind of cash grab for Kourtney to hold out of the highest bidder that wants the exclusive. But with a net worth of approximately $65million (£48million) it's pretty unlikely that she - or her millionaire husband - is looking for the money.

However, similar to Tatum Thompson's face reveal, it could be true that we will first see Rocky's face on The Kardashians.

