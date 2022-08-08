What Has Khloé Kardashian Named Her Baby Boy With Tristan Thompson?

8 August 2022, 11:48 | Updated: 8 August 2022, 11:51

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed another baby
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed another baby. Picture: Alamy
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second baby together, but when was the little one born and does he have a name yet?

Khloé Kardashian and on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson have expanded their family after welcoming a baby boy via surrogate at the start of August.

For years, Khloé has spoken about her wishes for daughter True, four, to have a sibling and in 2021 the reality star and her ex turned to a surrogate to carry their next child.

The woman reportedly gave birth earlier this month, giving Khloé and Tristan a baby boy. The former couple are yet to share photos of the little one and haven’t yet revealed any details.

When Is Season 2 Of The Kardashians Coming Out On Disney+?

Similarly, fans are still waiting for Khloé’s sister Kylie Jenner to share the name of her baby boy with Travis Scott after she gave birth back in February.

But what is the name of Khloé’s baby boy, when was he born and what other details do we know? Here’s all the info so far…

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with daughter True
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with daughter True. Picture: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

What is Khloé Kardashian’s baby boy's name?

Khloé hasn’t yet named her baby boy, according to PEOPLE. The mum-of-two reportedly wants to take her time deciding a moniker for the little one.

Their insider said: "Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy."

"Khloé hasn't shared a name yet," added the source. "She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right."

The reality star is no doubt following in sister Kylie’s footsteps after she announced her son’s name as ‘Wolf’ in February this year, but revealed just a few weeks later they’d changed their minds on the name.

Tristan Thompson's eldest kids are Prince, five, and True, four
Tristan Thompson's eldest kids are Prince, five, and True, four. Picture: Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian have been together since 2016
Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian have been together since 2016. Picture: Getty

When was Khloé Kardashian’s baby boy born?

Khloé and Tristan’s baby boy was born at the start of August, seven months after the former couple split.

Just a few weeks after their second child was conceived, it emerged Tristan had fathered a third child, a son with a woman named Maralee Nichols.

It came just after he and Khloé had rekindled their relationship, so they called it quits soon after.

The news played out on season one of The Kardashians, with Khloé’s sister Kim seeing the headline while the cameras were rolling during her workout.

Does Khloé Kardashian have any other children?

Khloé and Tristan also have a daughter, True, who was born in April 2018.

They welcomed their first child together after two years of dating.

Tristan is also a father to son Prince, five, who he shares with his ex Jordan Craig.

He became a dad for the third time in 2021 after a short fling with personal trailer Maralee. She gave birth to their son Theo in December.

