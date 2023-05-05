Khloe Kardashian’s Son’s Name ‘Finally Revealed’ Nine Months After Baby Boy’s Birth

Khloe Kardashian's baby's name has finally been 'revealed'. Picture: Alamy/Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

By Capital FM

The name Khloe Kardashian picked out for her son also has a sweet link to her late father.

Nine months after Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second baby via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, their son’s name has now been revealed, according to reports.

Khloe, 38, had chosen to remain tight-lipped about what she had named her baby boy - similar to sister Kylie Jenner, who announced her son’s name in January, 11 months after giving birth.

The Good American founder revealed in September last year during an episode of The Kardashians that she had landed on a name beginning with 'T’ to match his big sister True, 5, and his NBA star dad, Tristan.

Khloe Kardashian's son watches her work out

Khloe Kardashian welcomed her son via surrogate in August last year. Picture: Alamy

According to this tabloid, Khloe’s son’s name has now been revealed as Tatum Robert.

The second name is thought to honour Khloe’s late father Robert Kardashian, who passed away in 2003, as well as her younger brother Rob.

An insider said: “There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson also share daughter True. Picture: Alamy

Khloe's son is reportedly named Tatum Robert. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe previously hinted her son's name began with a 'T'. Picture: Hulu

"Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert," added the source, "because it honours her dad and her brother, [Rob Kardashian].

“Khloé wanted a name that was kind of unusual but not too out there and also keeping with the T theme.”

Khloe and Tristan are yet to announce their son’s moniker just yet, but fans have theorised that the announcement will be shared during season 3 of The Kardashians, which is set to air later this month.

