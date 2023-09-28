Kardashians: When And What Time Is The New Episode Premiering On Disney Plus?

28 September 2023, 10:21

Watch the trailer for The Kardashians Season 4

By Kathryn Knight

The Kardashians is back on Disney Plus with a brand new series, season four. Here’s when new episodes come out every week.

Kim Kardashian and her famous sisters, including Kourtney and Khloé and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are officially back in our lives with The Kardashians season four.

After Keeping Up With The Kardashians wrapped on E! a few years ago, the family revamped their fly-on-the-wall docuseries for Hulu and Disney Plus, and now we get new seasons following the family and all the drama that comes with them every few months.

The trailer for The Kardashians series four only teased more drama from Kris Jenner and her kids, with Kim and Kourtney’s feud spilling over into the new episodes after they fell out over Kim “stealing” Kourtney’s Dolce Vita aesthetic.

Viewers are also hoping to see more of an insight into Kylie’s relationship with Timothée Chalamet, as well as sister Kendall’s romance with Bad Bunny.

But when do new episodes of The Kardashians come out and what time do they air? Here’s the episode guide you need.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are still feuding in season four
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are still feuding in season four. Picture: Alamy

What time does The Kardashians come out on Disney Plus?

The Kardashians series four premiered on Hulu and Disney Plus on Thursday 28th September at 5am GMT. That means the brand new episode is out now, ready for fans to catch up where things left off.

Season three ended with Kourtney and Kim still feuding after Kourtney accused her younger sister of copying her wedding theme when she teamed up with Italian designers Dolce and Gabbana for an exclusive collaboration.

Kris Jenner and her famous family are back with The Kardashians
Kris Jenner and her famous family are back with The Kardashians. Picture: Alamy

When does The Kardashians air?

New episodes of The Kardashians come out on Hulu and Disney Plus every Thursday at 12am ET, which is 5am for those of us in the UK.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the season four episodes and when they come out:

  • Episode 1 – Thursday, 28th September 2023
  • Episode 2 – Thursday 5th October 2023
  • Episode 3 – Thursday, 12th October 2023
  • Episode 4 – Thursday, 19th October 2023
  • Episode 5 – Thursday, 26th October 2023
  • Episode 6 – Thursday, 2nd November 2023
  • Episode 7 – Thursday, 9th November 2023
  • Episode 8 – Thursday, 16th November 2023
  • Episode 9 – Thursday, 23rd November 2023
  • Episode 10 – Thursday, 30th November 2023
Kendall Jenner and her sisters are back for season four of The Kardashians
Kendall Jenner and her sisters are back for season four of The Kardashians. Picture: Alamy

Who’s in The Kardashians cast?

All the Kardashian family members are back for series four of their reality TV show, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner who tend to feature less than their older sisters.

Fans will see Kourtney, Kim and Khloé and all their kids back on screens. Kourtney’s children, who she shares with ex Scott Disick; Mason, Penelope and Reign, will also feature. Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker and his three children, Alabama, Landon and Atiana, will also make the occasional appearance.

Kim’s kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm also tend to be on screen when their mum is filming at home.

Khloé became a mum for the second time last year with on-off partner Tristan Thompson, to a son named Tatum. They had their first daughter True in 2018.

Kendall and Kylie will also be back and we may even get a glimpse of Kylie’s kids Stormi and Aire, who she shares with Travis Scott.

Momager Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble will also be back making regular appearances on the series.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

