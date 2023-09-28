Why Are Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Feuding? A Breakdown Of The Drama

By Kathryn Knight

Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney have been in a row for months and their fight has now spilled over into series four of The Kardashians.

The last series of The Kardashians documented Kim and Kourtney’s fallout after Kim teamed up with Dolce and Gabbana to serve as creative director for one of their fashion shows a couple of months after Kourtney collaborated with the designers for all of her wedding looks when she married Travis Barker.

Kourtney was disappointed Kim was working closely with the brand so soon after her wedding and accused her sister of using her wedding as a business opportunity.

The siblings are still arguing into season four, despite seeming to put their feud to bed at the send of series three following a series of heart-to-hearts with their sisters as mediators.

Here’s everything we know about Kim and Kourtney’s row.

Stefano Gabbana, Kim Kardashian and Domenico Dolce at the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week 2022. Picture: Getty

Why are Kim and Kourtney in a feud?

Kim and Kourtney have been in a long-term feud since Kim worked with Dolce & Gabbana a matter of months after Kourtney collaborated with the brand for her entire wedding in 2022. D&G supplied the Kardashian family with outfits for the event, making use of looks from the archives.

When Kim agreed to act as creative director for one of the brand’s shows in Milan a few months after Kourtney's wedding it didn’t go down well with her sister. Kim made use of looks from the brand’s archives as well outfits from her own archives, but Kourtney felt these were too similar to the theme of her wedding.

Kourtney confessed during season three she felt ‘my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity.’ Kendall also explained that Kourtney ‘felt like her wedding vibes were, like, stripped from her.’

Kim didn’t understand at first why Kourtney was so upset, explaining in a past episode: “I couldn’t have been more mindful. I said, ‘Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.’”

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's row spilled over into season four. Picture: Hulu

After appearing to mend their rift at the end of series three, the wound was only opened once more when filming began for series four as the sisters watched what they had said about each other while editing season three.

Kim addresses their row in the first episode of series four, calling the last series ‘really rough’ before adding: “Then we were over it. We had fun. You saw we did that Christmas album. We talked it out. Everything had been fine.

“And then… we watched the edits for our show. And I start hearing what she's saying about me,” Kim added, as it cut to a clip of Kourtney talking about Kim being ‘greedy’.

Kim said they ‘got mad all over again’ after seeing what they each had said.

Kourtney Kardashian in a scene from The Kardashians. Picture: Alamy

When was Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding?

Kourtney and Travis’ wedding was on 15th May 2022. The nuptials were one of the biggest talking points of the year due to its glamorous nature. Hulu and Disney Plus even aired an exclusive show following the grand event.

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana let Kourtney use their huge house in Portofino for the wedding celebrations and made custom bridal looks for Kourtney.

She had one white, short corset-style dress for the ceremony before changing into a similar black dress complete with lace gloves and thigh-high stockings for the reception.

One month prior on 4th April, they got married after the 2022 Grammys in Las Vegas, where they were married by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

How much did Kim Kardashian get paid to creative direct the Dolce and Gabbana show?

It’s not known how much Kim was paid to work with Dolce and Gabbana but she was open about how much the collaboration meant to hear. She said during The Kardashians: “This is a big deal to me. It’s the first time that I’m really gonna be independent on doing any kind of fashion product.”

Due to how upset Kourtney was about her sister’s ‘business move’, we’re assuming the fortune she made off the back off it was into the millions.

