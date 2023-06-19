Kourtney Kardashian’s Due Date & All Her Pregnancy Details

All the info on when Kourtney Kardashian's due date is and more. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram/Alamy

When is Kourtney Kardashian’s due date for her first baby with Travis Barker? Here’s the lowdown on Kourtney’s pregnancy details…

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, has announced the exciting news that she and her husband Travis Barker, 47, are expecting their first baby together!

The eldest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan announced she’s pregnant during a Blink-182 concert, and now fans are keen to learn more details about the mum-of-three’s fourth pregnancy.

So, when is Kourtney’s due date? Is she having a baby boy or girl and what name has she picked out?

Here’s what we know about baby Kardashian-Barker so far…

Kourtney Kardashian tells Travis she's pregnant at his concert

When is Kourtney Kardashian’s due date?

As Kourtney has only just revealed her pregnancy, she hasn’t shared much detail about when she’s expecting her bundle of joy.

But as she’s already shared the news publicly and has a growing baby bump, we can assume she’s already at around the 3-month mark.

This means that her baby could arrive between October-December 2023.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first baby together. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Is Kourtney Kardashian having a baby boy or girl?

The Pooch founder is yet to announce whether she’s having a baby boy or girl and it’s likely she hasn’t found out yet.

Of course, all that matters is that she welcomes a healthy baby!

We’ll keep this page updated if Kourtney shares the gender of her little one.

Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her fourth child; her first with Travis Barker. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Does Kourtney Kardashian have a name for her baby yet?

Kourtney and Travis haven't shared name ideas, but her three kids and Travis’ three children all have names beginning with various letters, so there are no obvious hints just yet!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have three kids each. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

How many kids does Kourtney Kardashian have?

Kourtney already shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick:

Mason, 13

Penelope, 10

Reign, 8

Travis also shares three kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler:

Atiana De La Hoya, 24

Landon Barker, 19

Alabama Barker, 17

Kourtney Kardashian shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

