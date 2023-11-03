Kourtney Kardashian Spotted In Hospital As Fans Speculate If She's Given Birth

Kourtney Kardashian has apparently given birth to her baby boy with husband Travis Barker. Picture: Getty/Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Kourtney Kardashian fans are wondering whether she’s given birth to her new baby boy with Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian has been ‘spotted in hospital with her family’, fuelling speculation she’s given birth to her baby boy, seemingly named Rocky; her first child with husband Travis Barker.

According to MailOnline, Kourtney gave birth two days ago but is yet to share the news publicly. Since then, Travis and her sister Kylie Jenner have been spotted at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA.

It comes just days after her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis, confirmed their baby’s due date was ‘the first week of November at the latest’.

Fans are pointing out the Cedars-sinai Medical Center tends to be where the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have their babies.

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker have apparently welcomed their son. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, TMZ reported on Monday that Kourtney had arrived at the hospital, adding that some tip-offs might not be entirely accurate.

It’s believed Kourtney and Travis’ new baby is called Rocky 13, after eagle-eyed fans spotted the name written in since-deleted photos from Kourtney’s baby shower, including on a note tied to a wishing tree.

Months ago, during an interview for Complex, Travis shared his love for the name, explaining: "Rocky George played the guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time. And Rocky, [is] the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

Leonard F. George is known by his stage name Rocky George and was the first African-American member of Suicidal Tendencies, a band in which he was the lead guitarist from 1984 until their first breakup in 1995.

Kourtney Kardashian is a mum of three. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

It will be Travis’ fourth child, his third biological child and Kourtney’s fourth.

The musician has two biological children; daughter, Alabama Luella Barker who is 17 years old and son Landon Asher Barker, who is 19.

He also has a third, Atiana De La Hoya, who is his former stepchild from his marriage to Shanna Moakler. Atiana is 24 years old and Travis treats her like his own daughter.

Kourtney shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

