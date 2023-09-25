Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Throws Socially-Distanced Baby Shower

Kourtney Kardashian shows off baby shower

By Kathryn Knight

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her baby boy with a Disney-themed baby shower, but she and husband Travis Barker stayed away from their guests.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As their due date approaches, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker threw an extravagant baby shower at her mum Kris Jenner’s house to celebrate the near-arrival of their new baby boy together, but after Travis tested positive for coronavirus two days prior, the couple seemed to stay separate from their fellow partygoers.

In pictures shared on Instagram Stories by Travis’ stepdaughter Atiana, she revealed it was a ‘social distance shower’ and later posted a video of herself on FaceTime to her dad and Kourtney while they sat metres away in the same garden.

The celebration came just a few weeks after Kourtney underwent emergency fetal surgery earlier this month.

Guests were greeted by a barber shop group before being given a Mickey Mouse hat to wear for the day embroidered with their name. 'Baby Barker’ even had a hat of his own.

Tables adorned with Disney-themed food and drink filled the house, with Mickey-shaped pancakes, pretzels and even personalised latte art.

Kourtney Kardashian's baby shower was complete with sweet treats. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stayed away from their guests. Picture: Atiana De La Hoya/Instagram

There was even a Snow White-inspired apple tree and huge dessert table, complete with tiered cakes, luxurious pastries, Mickey-shaped ice cream sandwiches and jars of sweets.

If that wasn’t enough, one table was entirely Alice in Wonderland-themed, including tiny mouse-shaped butter, mini drinks and of course an array of china teacups.

Khloe Kardashian enjoys Kourtney's baby shower

Huge hydrangeas decorated the garden, with giant bouquets dotted around between the food tables.

As Kourtney posted for photos with her guests she stood well away, keeping her distance after husband Travis tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, days before his band's European tour dates begin.

Kourtney Kardashian is nearing her due date. Picture: Travis Barker/Instagram

Travis posted a few photos from the event, including one of Kourtney showing off her growing baby bump in her snakeskin-print jumpsuit, standing in front of a huge sign by the swimming pool which read, ‘Baby Barker.’

He also shared a picture of one of the cakes, a Mickey Mouse design of Steamboat Willie on top of a baby bottle with the words, ‘baby Barker’ in icing.

Earlier in September Kourtney was rushed to hospital for ‘urgent’ fetal surgery, forcing Travis’ band Blink-182 to abandon their tour so he could fly home to be with his wife.

Kourtney Kardashian had a Disney-themed baby shower. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney said she ‘wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery’ but left the hospital with her ‘baby boy safe in my tummy’.

It’s thought Kourtney’s due date is in the coming months, although she hasn’t confirmed when she’s due.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.