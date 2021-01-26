Travis Barker Net Worth: Blink 182 Star's Fortune Amid Kourtney Kadashian Romance

Travis Barker is worth tens of millions of dollars thanks to rockstar career. Picture: PA/Instagram @kourtneykardashian

Travis Barker has a multi million dollar net worth and is now rumoured to be in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, so it's safe to say the Blink-182 star is doing alright for himself.

Travis Barker, of, Blink-182 fame is rumoured to be dating Kourtney Kardashian and is worth tens of millions of dollars in his own right- even out earning his very famous (and wealthy) beau.

Let's take a look at how Travis racked up his enormous fortune as well as answering all your confused questions about how this unlikely pairing came to be an item.

Travis Barker has been a successful musician since the 90s. Picture: Getty

As any seasoned veteran of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will know, Travis and Kourtney Kardashian have been close friends and (mansion) neighbours for years, with their children often playing together and also being friends.

So, to put it plainly, his massive fortune is what lead him to meet his rumoured girlfriend in the first place, in their gated community!

A source at US weekly broke the story of them dating, saying they have: "Been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while."

What is Travis Barker's net worth?

Travis is best known for being the drummer in legendary rock band, Blink-182, which has been running since the 90s.

Blink-182 have sold tens of millions of records worldwide and toured endlessly, amassing a dedicated, global fanbase.

Aside from this, Travis has collaborated with loads of other artists including Kanye West , Eminem, Post Malone and countless other Hip Hop artists.

All in all, Travis is said to be worth $50 million dollars, which is just $5 million more than Kourtney's.

The 45-year-old also has a clothing line, started his own music festival and has a record label, also massive earners!

What is Kourtney Kardashian's net worth?

Kourtney Kardashian has a rumoured net worth of $45 million. Picture: Instagram @kourtneykardashian

Anyone able to do quick maths will land on the figure $45 million which is what the eldest Kardashian sibling is rumoured to be worth.

Her millions have been amassed through the decade long stint of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, endless, lucrative endorsement deals and her latest venture, health and wellness publication, POOSH.

However, this can easily change, with mother Kris Jenner at the helm, the family have already signed a lucrative deal to sart the whole filming process again- just without E!

So, a massive pay day is never far away for Kourt!

But with her loaded new man, it looks like she could be set to live an even more luxurious life than she's currently experiencing!

