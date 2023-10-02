Has Kourtney Kardashian Had Her Baby?

Kourtney Kardashian is moments away from giving birth to her fourth child. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Travis Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian are moments away from expanding their brood of children with their first baby together - so has she given birth yet?

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her first baby with husband Travis Barker and we're all just a minute away from meeting another Kardashian kid.

Taking their fans along for the journey, the Poosh creator and Blink 182 drummer have been extremely open about all their baby details from their IVF struggle, to their announcement and even the very socially-distanced baby shower.

Kourtney, 44, and Travis, 47, have also revealed they're having a baby boy as they shared with followers their gender reveal.

But now, as we hit Kourtney's due date time, all eyes and ears are on their Instagram accounts as we excitedly wait for the big announcement.

Here's what we know so far about the arrival of the Kardashian/Barker baby.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott got married in May 2022. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Has Kourtney Kardashian had her baby?

At present, there has been no reports or confirmation that Kourtney, the oldest of all the Kardashian-Jenner kids, has had her baby.

Still active over on Instagram, it's unlikely she would have privately given birth just yet.

Kourtney, Kim and Khloe are typically really good at announcing the arrivals of their children quickly to their fans. However, Kylie Jenner famously kept her daughter and son's birth very secretive.

What is Kourtney Kardashians due date?

Kourtney and Travis have remained very hush regarding the actual due date.

However, when you take into consideration she announced her pregnancy in June (something people typically do around the three month mark), fans have concluded the little one will arrive between October-early December.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a total of six children together. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Who are Kourtney and Travis's other children?

Kourtney has three children already with her ex Scott Disick. They are Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Also already a father, Travis had two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Alabama Luella Barker who is 17 years old and son Landon Asher Barker, who is 19.

Travis is also step father to Atiana, Shanna's eldest child from a previous relationship.