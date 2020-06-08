Kourtney Kardashian Kids: How Many Children Does She Have And What Are Their Names And Ages?

Kourtney's three children with Scott Disick are adorable . Picture: instagram

How many kids does Kourtney Kardashian have? And what are their names and ages?

Kourtney Kardashian announced she was taking a step back from Keeping Up with the Kardashians at the start of the year to spend more time with her three beautiful children, who she shares with her ex-partner Scott Disick.

But what are her kids names and ages? Let’s take a look…

Kourtney Kardashian often posts snaps with her three adorable kids on Instagram. Picture: instagram

How many kids does Kourtney Kardashian have?

Kourtney has three children altogether who she had with partner of ten years Scott Disick.

What are Kourtney Kardashian’s kids names?

Kourtney’s children are named Mason, Penelope and Reign.

What are Kourtney Kardashian’s kids ages?

Mason is 10 years old. Penelope is 7 and Reign is 5.

Let's meet them...

Mason Disick

Mason is the eldest of Kourtney's three children and was born in 2010.

His birth was documented on KUWTK (Season 4, episode 10).

Mason hit the headlines earlier this year when he went Live on Instagram and dished some tea about Kylie Jenner's relationship with Travis Scott.

Penelope Disick

Penelope is Kourtney's only daughter and was born in 2012.

She is a similar age to her cousin North West, who is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, and the pair often have joint birthday parties and pose for adorable snaps together.

Reign Disick

Reign is Kourtney's youngest child and was born in 2014, on the same day as his big brother Mason!

