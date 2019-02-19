Who Is Penelope Disick? Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick’s Daughter’s Birthday, Age, and Siblings

19 February 2019, 17:38 | Updated: 19 February 2019, 17:40

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter is Penelope Disick
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter is Penelope Disick. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Penelope Disick is just one of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s three children – here’s everything you need to know about the youngster.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick welcomed three children throughout their on-off relationship.

The ex couple are parents to Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four.

The Kardashian Kids - All Their Ages, Names And Who They Belong To.

Here’s everything you need to know about Penelope, from her age to her full name…

Penelope Disick birthday

Penelope Disick was born on July 8 2012, making her age six years old.

Penelope’s full name

The tot’s full name is Penelope Scotland Disick, which is a tribute to the Kardashian sisters’ Scottish heritage – Kim, Kourtney and Khloe’s grandmother Mary-Jo is part Scottish.

In an interview in 2012 Kourtney said she would “love” to take her daughter to Scotland.

Who are Penelope Disick’s parents?

Penelope is the second child of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick – who officially ended their relationship in 2015.

Kourtney and Scott started dating in 2006, with their relationship playing out on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

They had an on-off relationship due to Scott’s heavy partying, before finally ending their romance in 2015.

Penelope Disick is part of a very famous family
Penelope Disick is part of a very famous family. Picture: Getty

After reuniting on a number of occasions, Scott and Kourtney both started to see other people and the father of three has now been dating Sofia Richie since May 2017.

Who is Penelope Disick related to?

Penelope has a very famous family, with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids as her cousins.

North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, one, aren’t Penelope’s only famous cousins.

Kim Kardashian's daughter North is best friends with Penelope Disick
Kim Kardashian's daughter North is best friends with Penelope Disick. Picture: Getty

Kourtney’s half-sister Kylie Jenner, 21, also welcomed her first child Stormi Webster in 2018 with Travis Scott, while sister Khloe Kardashian also gave birth to her daughter True last year.

Kourtney’s brother is also father to Dream Kardashian, two, with ex Blac Chyna.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Kardashian News.

Latest Photo Galleries

See more Latest Photo Galleries

December's photos of the month, from Rita Ora, Miley Cryus and Cheryl

December's Hottest MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

POTM October 2018

October's Hottest MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

POTM September Asset

September's Hottest MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music
Pictures Of Month August

August's Hottest MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Latest Music News

Khloe & Tristan have reportedly split.

Have Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Split? Khloe Shares Cryptic Post Amid Claims Tristan Cheated On Her Again

News

Selena Gomez teased new music using this cryptic image.

Selena Gomez Teases New Music With Bennny Blanco, J Balvin & Tainy With Cryptic Instagram Post
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting married this year

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Relationship Timeline: From How They Met To Wedding Plans
5SOS set to appear on family feuds

WATCH: 5SOS Post Cheeky Backstage Clip From The Set Of Family Feud

5 Seconds Of Summer

Netflix have teased You season 2

Netflix Have Released The First You Season 2 Behind The Scenes Pictures & We Are SO Ready For It

TV & Film

Shawn Mendes fans aren't happy with Noah Centineo's Calvin Klein role

Noah Centineo's Joined Shawn Mendes In Calvin Klein Ad & Fans Aren't Happy

Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande wished Millie Bobby Brown a Happy Birthday

Ariana Grande Sends Millie Bobby Brown Heartfelt Message As Stranger Things Actress Celebrates 15th Birthday

Ariana Grande

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot last year

When Did Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Get Married, Who Designed Her Wedding Dress And When Did They Start Dating?

Nick Jonas

Who will be the surprise guests at this year's BRIT awards?

BRITs 2019: Who Will Be The Surprise Performers At This Year's Award Show?

BRITs 2019

Gurki had an unfortunate date, involving "culture clash"

WATCH: Netflix's Dating Around Features History's Most Awkward Date As Cultures Clash

TV & Film