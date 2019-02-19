Who Is Penelope Disick? Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick’s Daughter’s Birthday, Age, and Siblings

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter is Penelope Disick. Picture: Getty / Instagram

Penelope Disick is just one of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s three children – here’s everything you need to know about the youngster.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick welcomed three children throughout their on-off relationship.

The ex couple are parents to Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four.

The Kardashian Kids - All Their Ages, Names And Who They Belong To.

Here’s everything you need to know about Penelope, from her age to her full name…

Penelope Disick birthday

Penelope Disick was born on July 8 2012, making her age six years old.

Penelope’s full name

The tot’s full name is Penelope Scotland Disick, which is a tribute to the Kardashian sisters’ Scottish heritage – Kim, Kourtney and Khloe’s grandmother Mary-Jo is part Scottish.

In an interview in 2012 Kourtney said she would “love” to take her daughter to Scotland.

Who are Penelope Disick’s parents?

Penelope is the second child of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick – who officially ended their relationship in 2015.

Kourtney and Scott started dating in 2006, with their relationship playing out on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

They had an on-off relationship due to Scott’s heavy partying, before finally ending their romance in 2015.

Penelope Disick is part of a very famous family. Picture: Getty

After reuniting on a number of occasions, Scott and Kourtney both started to see other people and the father of three has now been dating Sofia Richie since May 2017.

Who is Penelope Disick related to?

Penelope has a very famous family, with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids as her cousins.

North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, one, aren’t Penelope’s only famous cousins.

Kim Kardashian's daughter North is best friends with Penelope Disick. Picture: Getty

Kourtney’s half-sister Kylie Jenner, 21, also welcomed her first child Stormi Webster in 2018 with Travis Scott, while sister Khloe Kardashian also gave birth to her daughter True last year.

Kourtney’s brother is also father to Dream Kardashian, two, with ex Blac Chyna.

