Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Children: How Many Kids Do They Have And What Are Their Names?

1 April 2020, 11:57

Kim and Kanye have four adorable kids with totally unique names.
Kim and Kanye have four adorable kids with totally unique names. Picture: instagram

How many kids do Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and what are their names?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been expanding their brood since 2013.

But how many kids do they have in total and what are all of their names? Let’s take a look…

North West

Kim and Kanye welcomed their first baby girl into the world on June 15th, 2013. However, they didn’t share a photograph of her with the world until two months later.

They also initially decided she wouldn’t appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians but she now features regularly and even has her own storylines (who could forget the one with the hamster!)

North is quite the fashionista and Kim often shares adorable snaps of her rocking fab outfits that she’s apparently styled all by herself.

Despite only being 6 she landed her first solo magazine cover for WWD Beauty last year.

Kim announced the news on her Instagram, writing: "My most stylish and beautiful baby girl North shot her 1st cover for @wwd !!!!

"She loves fashion & beauty and has so much fun doing this!” 

Saint West

Saint is Kim and Kanye’s eldest son and was born on December 5th, 2015, making him 4 years old.

The celeb couple revealed his name on Kim’s website, three days after announcing that he had been born and it didn’t take long for it to begin trending on social media.

Kim has referred to Saint as her ‘twin personality’ over the years and often shares photographs of him on her Instagram looking absolutely adorable.

Chicago West

Chicago was born via surrogate in 2018.

Kim announced the news in a post which read: “World, Meet Chicago West!”

She then shared a statement, saying: “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl.

"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

Little Chicago, who was named after her father's hometown, is now 2 years old and looks pretty much identical to her mum and Kim often shares photographs of her captioned ‘my twin’.

Psalm West

Psalm was Kim and Kanye’s second child born via surrogate in 2019.

Kim announced the news on Twitter, writing: "We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need."

View this post on Instagram

My baby boy is so handsome and sweet 🤍

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim’s momager Kris said the couple chose the name as it was ‘just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel’.

She added: “And he's such a blessing, so it's perfect. He's just adorable."

