When Did Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Break Up?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick broke up seven years ago after a long on-off relationship. Picture: Getty/@kourtneykardash/Instagram

Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Scott Disick including when and why they split.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were one of the biggest A-list couples around during the days of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

However, their longstanding relationship came to an end just a few years ago after welcoming their three children together.

Kourtney is now engaged to be married to Travis Barker, while Scott has been in a few short-term romances; his most recent being with Rebecca Donaldson.

The eldest Kardashian sister’s relationship with Scott is mentioned in the family’s new Hulu and Disney Plus series, The Kardashians, and fans have been wondering when the pair split and if they got a divorce.

Here’s what you need to know about when Kourtney and Scott ended their relationship and why…

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share three kids. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

When did Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split seven years ago. Picture: Getty

Kourtney and Scott split for good in 2015 after almost ten years of dating.

The pair began dating in 2006 but were on and off for years, splitting multiple times throughout their relationship.

They now co-parent their three kids; Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Kourtney and Scott are said to have called things off for good after he was spotted partying on a yacht with his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli.

The mum-of-three went on to date Younes Bendjima in May 2017 for a year, just a few months before Scott began dating Sofia Richie for three years.

