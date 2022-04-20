Kardashian Fans Spot The Moment Tristan Thompson Thought He’d Been Caught Cheating

Fans think they spotted the moment Tristan Thompson got 'exposed' for cheating on Khloe on The Kardashians. Picture: Hulu/DisneyPlus

Tristan Thompson became an instant viral meme after fans thought they'd spotted the moment he’d been exposed for his paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols.

Kardashian fans are convinced they spotted the moment Tristan Thompson thought he’d been caught cheating on Khloe following his paternity test scandal.

The basketball player, who had previously been unfaithful to his now ex-girlfriend on a number of occasions, became a viral meme during the premiere episode of the family’s new Hulu and Disney Plus show, The Kardashians.

While the episode was being filmed, Tristan’s affair with fitness model Maralee Nichols, whom he now shares a son with, had not yet come to light.

During the episode, Kim called Khloe over to look at something on her son, Saint’s iPad, which left Tristan on the edge of his seat.

Fans spotted the moment Tristan Thompson thought he'd been caught cheating. Picture: Hulu

Kim said: “Khloe, come here... I feel like you're the only one that would understand this. I'm not sure what this means.”

In the clip, Tristan appeared to look immediately uncomfortable while the sisters were observing Saint’s iPad.

However, fans who have watched the episode will know that Kim was concerned after seeing a message about ‘unseen footage’ from her 2002 sex tape with Ray J pop up on her son’s Roblox game.

This didn’t stop fans from rushing to social media to turn Tristan into a meme over his shocked reaction.

Tristan Thompson secretly had an affair with fitness model Maralee Nichols. Picture: Hulu

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share 4-year-old daughter True. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

One fan tweeted: “When Kim was showing Khloe the iPad with Saint’s game you could see Tristan 100% thought he got caught for the 88th time #TheKardashians."

“Tristan is acc conditioned to stay in fight or flight mode #TheKardashians,” joked another.

“Did anyone notice how Tristan 100% thought he was getting caught again in the new episode last night??? Omg,” added a third.

Tristan’s most recent cheating scandal is set to be addressed in one of the upcoming episodes of The Kardashians.

