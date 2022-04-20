Kardashian Fans Spot The Moment Tristan Thompson Thought He’d Been Caught Cheating

20 April 2022, 10:29 | Updated: 20 April 2022, 10:30

Fans think they spotted the moment Tristan Thompson got 'exposed' for cheating on Khloe on The Kardashians
Fans think they spotted the moment Tristan Thompson got 'exposed' for cheating on Khloe on The Kardashians. Picture: Hulu/DisneyPlus
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tristan Thompson became an instant viral meme after fans thought they'd spotted the moment he’d been exposed for his paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kardashian fans are convinced they spotted the moment Tristan Thompson thought he’d been caught cheating on Khloe following his paternity test scandal.

The basketball player, who had previously been unfaithful to his now ex-girlfriend on a number of occasions, became a viral meme during the premiere episode of the family’s new Hulu and Disney Plus show, The Kardashians.

Did Kim Kardashian Photoshop Pete Davidson’s Nose And Jawline In New Pictures?

While the episode was being filmed, Tristan’s affair with fitness model Maralee Nichols, whom he now shares a son with, had not yet come to light.

During the episode, Kim called Khloe over to look at something on her son, Saint’s iPad, which left Tristan on the edge of his seat.

Fans spotted the moment Tristan Thompson thought he'd been caught cheating
Fans spotted the moment Tristan Thompson thought he'd been caught cheating. Picture: Hulu

Kim said: “Khloe, come here... I feel like you're the only one that would understand this. I'm not sure what this means.”

In the clip, Tristan appeared to look immediately uncomfortable while the sisters were observing Saint’s iPad.

However, fans who have watched the episode will know that Kim was concerned after seeing a message about ‘unseen footage’ from her 2002 sex tape with Ray J pop up on her son’s Roblox game.

This didn’t stop fans from rushing to social media to turn Tristan into a meme over his shocked reaction.

Tristan Thompson secretly had an affair with fitness model Maralee Nichols
Tristan Thompson secretly had an affair with fitness model Maralee Nichols. Picture: Hulu
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share 4-year-old daughter True
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share 4-year-old daughter True. Picture: @khloekardashian/Instagram

One fan tweeted: “When Kim was showing Khloe the iPad with Saint’s game you could see Tristan 100% thought he got caught for the 88th time #TheKardashians."

“Tristan is acc conditioned to stay in fight or flight mode #TheKardashians,” joked another.

“Did anyone notice how Tristan 100% thought he was getting caught again in the new episode last night??? Omg,” added a third.

Tristan’s most recent cheating scandal is set to be addressed in one of the upcoming episodes of The Kardashians.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Netflix is releasing a LGBTQ+ teen drama

How Many Episodes Are There In Netflix's Heartstopper?

TV & Film

The Kardashians' new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays - here's what time they'll air

When Does The Kardashians' Next Episode Come Out? Date And Air Time

Red Table Talk is returning for another season

How To Watch 'Red Table Talk' In The UK

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick broke up seven years ago after a long on-off relationship

When Did Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Break Up?

Taylor Swift and Drake have been friends for over a decade

Inside Taylor Swift And Drake's Decade-Long Friendship

Tom Parker was laid to rest in South East London

The Wanted Fans Line The Streets For Tom Parker’s Funeral

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star