Here's When New Episodes Of 'The Kardashians' Series 3 Come Out

Tension growing between Kim and Kourtney in newest Kardashians episode

By Kathryn Knight

The Kardashians series three is now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping weekly. But when are all the next episodes coming out?

The Kardashians season three is back with even more drama, more babies and more business moves from Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and their sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The series is streaming on Hulu (Disney+ in the UK), with the series picking up from the end of Kim's relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

It also documents the finalisation of Kim's divorce from Kanye West and the mum of four opening up on how she shields her four children from their public spat.

Who Is Kim Kardashian Dating Now? Fans Think She Could Be In A New Relationship

Kylie Jenner opens up on her changed approach to beauty standards in The Kardashians series 3. Picture: Alamy

When do new episodes of The Kardashians series 3 come out?

Here's a list of all 10 episodes' release dates for The Kardashians series 3, which drop every Thursday:

25th May 2023 - Episode 1

1st June 2023 - Episode 2

8th June 2023 - Episode 3

15th June 2023 - Episode 4

22nd June 2023 - Episode 5

29th June 2023 - Episode 6

6th July 2023 - Episode 7

13th July 2023 - Episode 8

20th July 2023 - Episode 9

27th July 2023 - Episode 10

The Kardashians series 3 is out now. Picture: Alamy

The Kardashians series 3 has 10 episodes dropping weekly. Picture: Alamy

The season also covers Kylie's change in her attitude to beauty, telling her family they need to have a conversation about the beauty standards they're setting.

"I don't want my daughter to do the things I did. I wish I'd never touched anything to begin with," Kylie said of her looks.

The makeup mogul's been open about her approach to beauty changing since she became a mum, especially after having her second child, a son named Aire who was born in February 2022.

And things get even more dramatic as Kourtney accuses Kim of 'using my wedding as a business opportunity.'

Their feud leaves sister Kylie fearing her older siblings won't make-up at all.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital