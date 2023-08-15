Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny’s Dating Timeline

15 August 2023, 15:09

Kendall Jenner is dating Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner is dating Bad Bunny. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are the pairing we weren’t expecting on our celeb couples bingo card – here’s everything you need to know about their relationship.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have finally gone public with their relationship after months of speculation about whether they were dating or not.

The couple have been spotted on date nights more frequently, even matching in leather outfits on one occasion and horse riding together on another.

Dating rumours with Kendall and Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, started way back in February this year after they were spotted on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber and later kissing in a private club.

But how did Kendall and Bad Bunny meet, how long have they been dating and how serious are they now? Here’s everything you need to know about their relationship.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny at a Lakers game
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny at a Lakers game. Picture: Getty

Kendall and Bad Bunny make out at Drake concert – August 2023

Kendall and Bad Bunny looked like any other couple having fun at a concert while watching Drake performed in LA.

In a TikTok they were seen dancing together and singing along.

Kim Kardashian was also with the couple, a sure sign things have become serious!

Kendall Jenner said she 'goes out of her way' to do things as privately as possible
Kendall Jenner said she 'goes out of her way' to do things as privately as possible. Picture: Getty

Kendall hints at relationship in an interview – June 2023

For the first time, Kendall alluded to her relationship with Bad Bunny in an interview with WSJ magazine, but was officially a ‘no comment’ when asked about her relationship status.

She said: “I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side. Does that make sense? … I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway.”

Kendall and Bad Bunny match in leather - May 2023

The stars headed out for dinner in Santa Monica in co-ordinated outfits. Both opted for head to toe leather ensembles.

You know what they say about couples who dress the same…

Their first official public outing – May 2023

Kendall and Bad Bunny had their first official outing as a couple in May 2023 when they attended a Lakers playoff game.

They looked super comfortable together as they sat close to one another, laughing and joking.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny matched in leather outfits
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny matched in leather outfits. Picture: Getty

Public outings together – April 2023

In April the couple made it no secret they’re an item, not only were they spotted kissing at Coachella, they were seen at a Tyler, the Creator concert and on multiple dinner dates together – it was a busy month for the lovebirds.

At Coachella they looked super cosy, watching Rosalia with their friends in the crowd and packing on the PDA.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have been on multiple dates
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have been on multiple dates. Picture: Getty

Kendall and Bad Bunny go horse riding – April 2023

A moment the internet loved, Kendall and Bad Bunny were seen horse riding together in California.

Kendall is known for her love of horses and even has a few herself, one of which she let Bad Bunny borrow for a ride on his own as she sweetly filmed him.

Kendall and Bad Bunny confirm they’re dating – March 2023

The duo seemed to confirm they’re dating after they were photographed kissing in a car park after a night out in West Hollywood with friends.

Kendall and Bad Bunny ignite dating rumours – February 2023

Kendall and Bad Bunny ignited rumours they were dating all the way back in February 2023, after the musician moved to LA.

They were spotted kissing at a private club and the saucy moment was spilled by Deux Moi.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

The lowdown on Rihanna's kids and how many babies she has

How Many Children Does Rihanna Have & What Are Their Names?

Chloe Burrows hinted that her sister Bridie could join a future series of Love Island

Chloe Burrows Teases Sister’s Appearance On Love Island

The lowdown on Rihanna's boyfriend and baby daddy A$AP Rocky

Who Is Rihanna’s Baby Daddy & Is She Married?

The lowdown on Drake and Kim Kardashian's dating rumours and alleged affair

The History Of Kim Kardashian And Drake: Did They Date & All The Rumoured Songs About Her

Nicholas galitzine

5 Facts On Nicholas Galitzine AKA Prince Henry In Red, White And Royal Blue

Selena Gomez talks about her fourth album

Selena Gomez Is Working On Her Next Album: Here's Everything We Know So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star