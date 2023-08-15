Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny’s Dating Timeline

Kendall Jenner is dating Bad Bunny. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are the pairing we weren’t expecting on our celeb couples bingo card – here’s everything you need to know about their relationship.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have finally gone public with their relationship after months of speculation about whether they were dating or not.

The couple have been spotted on date nights more frequently, even matching in leather outfits on one occasion and horse riding together on another.

Dating rumours with Kendall and Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, started way back in February this year after they were spotted on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber and later kissing in a private club.

But how did Kendall and Bad Bunny meet, how long have they been dating and how serious are they now? Here’s everything you need to know about their relationship.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny at a Lakers game. Picture: Getty

Kendall and Bad Bunny make out at Drake concert – August 2023

Kendall and Bad Bunny looked like any other couple having fun at a concert while watching Drake performed in LA.

In a TikTok they were seen dancing together and singing along.

Kim Kardashian was also with the couple, a sure sign things have become serious!

Kendall Jenner said she 'goes out of her way' to do things as privately as possible. Picture: Getty

Kendall hints at relationship in an interview – June 2023

For the first time, Kendall alluded to her relationship with Bad Bunny in an interview with WSJ magazine, but was officially a ‘no comment’ when asked about her relationship status.

She said: “I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side. Does that make sense? … I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway.”

Kendall and Bad Bunny match in leather - May 2023

The stars headed out for dinner in Santa Monica in co-ordinated outfits. Both opted for head to toe leather ensembles.

You know what they say about couples who dress the same…

Their first official public outing – May 2023

Kendall and Bad Bunny had their first official outing as a couple in May 2023 when they attended a Lakers playoff game.

They looked super comfortable together as they sat close to one another, laughing and joking.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny matched in leather outfits. Picture: Getty

Public outings together – April 2023

In April the couple made it no secret they’re an item, not only were they spotted kissing at Coachella, they were seen at a Tyler, the Creator concert and on multiple dinner dates together – it was a busy month for the lovebirds.

At Coachella they looked super cosy, watching Rosalia with their friends in the crowd and packing on the PDA.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have been on multiple dates. Picture: Getty

Kendall and Bad Bunny go horse riding – April 2023

A moment the internet loved, Kendall and Bad Bunny were seen horse riding together in California.

Kendall is known for her love of horses and even has a few herself, one of which she let Bad Bunny borrow for a ride on his own as she sweetly filmed him.

Kendall and Bad Bunny confirm they’re dating – March 2023

The duo seemed to confirm they’re dating after they were photographed kissing in a car park after a night out in West Hollywood with friends.

Kendall and Bad Bunny ignite dating rumours – February 2023

Kendall and Bad Bunny ignited rumours they were dating all the way back in February 2023, after the musician moved to LA.

They were spotted kissing at a private club and the saucy moment was spilled by Deux Moi.

