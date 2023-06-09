Why Was Kendall Jenner Asked About Pregnancy In A Kardashians Episode?

9 June 2023, 16:56

Kendall Jenner was asked about a 'pregnancy' on The Kardashians
Kendall Jenner was asked about a 'pregnancy' on The Kardashians. Picture: Getty/Disney+

By Kathryn Knight

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The internet was confused after Kendall Jenner was asked about a pregnancy in a teaser for a new episode of The Kardashians, with many wondering whether the model herself is pregnant.

The Kardashian-Jenner have too many babies between them to count, with Kendall Jenner's sisters Kylie and Khloé Kardashian expanding their respective families just last year.

But all eyes are now on Kendall – who's been dating Bad Bunny for the last couple of months – after she was asked in a recent episode of The Kardashians on Disney+ how 'the pregnancy is going?'

Kendall, 27, looked sheepish as she grinned in response, but the clip cut there and left fans wondering if Kendall herself is pregnant.

Here's When New Episodes Of 'The Kardashians' Series 3 Come Out

Some viewers who follow Kendall on Instagram will know the pregnancy in question was actually about her horse.

Kendall Jenner tries to teach Kylie Jenner how to drive a stick

Kendall Jenner is dating Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner is dating Bad Bunny. Picture: Getty

"I think her horse is pregnant not her, but the show baited everyone thinking it was about her," one savvy watcher tweeted.

"Everyone thinking @KendallJenner is pregnant. It’s her horse #TheKardashians," tweeted another.

Another shocked fan wrote: "Did the producer/interviewer asked Kendall how the pregnancy is going???? Is Kendall Jenner pregnant????"

Kendall Jenner expanded her furry family
Kendall Jenner expanded her furry family. Picture: Kendall Jenner/Instagram
Kendall Jenner's new horse arrived in May 2023
Kendall Jenner's new horse arrived in May 2023. Picture: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kendall revealed in an episode of The Kardashians at the end of 2022 that her horse was having a foal via a surrogate mare.

"We’re doing it via surrogacy, it’s really interesting," she told the camera. "So you buy sperm, like you find a stud, like mine was an Olympian."

The producer then mentioned that she has, ‘Olympic blood in her,’ referring to her dad Bruce Jenner, who transitioned into Caitlyn Jenner in 2015, to which Kendall responded: "I know! Do you think that I didn’t think this through?"

She joked: "Only Olympians around here!"

In May, Kendall revealed on Instagram Stories the foal had finally arrived, sharing a photo on Instagram with the caption: "Welcome to the world."

Kendall is known for her love of animals and said in the finale of series two she'd love to move to a ranch big enough for all her furry friends.

She also has a doberman named Pyro who makes a regular appearance on the model's socials.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Is Kim Kardashian dating again?

Who Is Kim Kardashian Dating Now? Fans Think She Could Be In A New Relationship

Love Island’s 2023 summer cast has been unveiled

Love Island’s 2023 Summer Line-Up: All The Contestants

Love Island

Meet Love Island's Sammy Root

Get To Know Love Island's Sammy Root: Age, Job, Instagram & More

Love Island

Love Island fans have all noticed the same thing about Mitchel Taylor

Love Island Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Mitchel Taylor

Niall Horan is dating Amelia Woolley

Who Is Amelia Woolley, Niall Horan’s Girlfriend? 6 Things You Need To Know

Will there be a season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday?

Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Cast Updates & More

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star