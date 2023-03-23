Who Is Bad Bunny? Fact File On Kendall Jenner's Rumoured Boyfriend

Get to know Bad Bunny... Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Here is everything you need to know about Kendall Jenner's rumoured new boyfriend, Bad Bunny...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bad Bunny has been making headlines for weeks as his rumoured relationship with Kendall Jenner becomes one of showbiz's most unexpected new couples.

In early March the gossip Instagram account, Deux Moi, shared that the Kardashian had been spotted kissing the Puerto Rican singer in a private club in LA, and everyone's been obsessed with the celebrity pairing since.

Kendall Jenner's Ex Devin Booker Claps Back After Bad Bunny Seemingly Disses Him In New Song Lyrics

So, who is Kendall's rumoured new beau? Here's everything you need to know about Bad Bunny...

Here are all the facts on Bad Bunny... Picture: Getty

How is Bad Bunny famous?

Bad Bunny is a famous rapper and singer from Puerto Rico, he's been active in the music scene since 2016.

The 29-year-old is one of the biggest pop stars in the game, he even became Spotify's most-streamed artist of the year in 2020, 2021, and 2022 – wow! He became the first non-English language artist to achieve the record.

Some of Bad Bunny's biggest smash hits include '...Me Porto Bonito' and 'Tití Me Preguntó', both of which have been listened to over a billion times on Spotify.

He's been racking up the accolades in recent years, becoming a three-time Grammy Award winner, as well as scoring four more Latin Grammy Awards, and eight Billboard Music Awards among many more well-earnt gongs!

Bad Bunny is one of the biggest musicians in the world. Picture: Alamy

Bad Bunny has won multiple Grammys. Picture: Alamy

What is Band Bunny's real name?

Bad Bunny has been releasing music under his pseudonym for seven years, but his real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

His stage name was inspired by a funny childhood story when he was made to wear a bunny rabbit costume, and he was not happy about it – thus Bad Bunny was born!

How old is Bad Bunny?

At the time of writing, the 'Ojitos Lindos' singer is 29 years old. Benito was born on March 10, 1994.

He began his career in music aged 22 and has been climbing the charts ever since!

Bad Bunny's real name is Benito. Picture: Getty

Bad Bunny has accumulated a large net worth. Picture: Alamy

What is Bad Bunny's net worth?

It comes as no surprise that Bad Bunny boasts an impressive net worth after his years on top of the streaming game!

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper's wealth comes in at an eye-watering $40 million (£32.5 million).

Is Bad Bunny on Instagram?

Yes, Bad Bunny does have an official Instagram account at @badbunnypr, however, there is currently only one post that remains on his profile.

After receiving backlash for tossing a fan's phone in January 2023 the musician temporarily made his Instagram private and deleted all of his posts.

At the time of writing, there is one post on Bad Bunny's Instagram, a carousel of snaps he shared in February of this year.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital