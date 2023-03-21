Kendall Jenner's Ex Devin Booker Claps Back After Bad Bunny Seemingly Disses Him In New Song Lyrics

21 March 2023, 14:31

Bad Bunny appeared to call out Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker in his new song
Bad Bunny appeared to call out Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker in his new song. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kendall Jenner’s rumoured new boyfriend Bad Bunny apparently took aim at her ex-beau Devin Booker in his new track.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship has been hotting up in recent weeks after they were first linked in February - and things have now gotten messy after the Puerto Rican rapper appeared to diss her ex-boyfriend Devin Booker in a new song.

The Kardashian sister ended her romance with NBA star Devin back in November 2022 after two years together, but it didn’t seem to stop Bad Bunny - real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - from throwing shade at him in a new track.

Are Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Dating?

Why Kim Kardashian And Her Sisters Are Apparently Not Invited To The 2023 Met Gala

Benito jumped on a feature for Eladio Carrión’s new song ‘Coco Chanel’ and seemed to reference Devin’s current basketball team, the Phoenix Suns.

In the song, he raps in Spanish: “Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e' un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe," which translates to, "I'm not bad, baby that's a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it."

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner split in November 2022 after two years together
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner split in November 2022 after two years together. Picture: Alamy

Elsewhere in the song, Bunny fuels speculation he’s referencing his new romance with Kendall as he raps "las de escorpio son peligro," which translates to "Scorpio women are dangerous,” - and the supermodel, is, in fact, a Scorpio.

Although there has been no official confirmation from Benito that his lyrics were aimed at Devin, fans caught wind of the alleged diss quickly and Devin was right there to clap back.

Devin was spotted in the comments of an Instagram post discussing the lyrics as the post read: “#BadBunny just sent some subliminals to #DevinBooker on his verson on 'Coco Chanel' Do y'all think he wants everyone to know he's dating #KendallJenner now!?"

Bad Bunny appeared to diss Devin Booker in his new song lyrics
Bad Bunny appeared to diss Devin Booker in his new song lyrics. Picture: Alamy
Kendall Jenner is rumoured to be dating Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner is rumoured to be dating Bad Bunny. Picture: Alamy

Devin simply commented: "He worried about another MAN again."

Kendall is yet to publicly address the new song, but she has been reportedly spending a lot of time with the rapper after they were introduced by mutual friends.

A source previously told PEOPLE of their romance: “She likes him and is having fun. He is different from the guys she dated in the past. He is very charming."

