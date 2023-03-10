Why Kim Kardashian And Her Sisters Are Apparently Not Invited To The 2023 Met Gala

Why the Kardashian-Jenners are apparently 'not invited' to the Met Gala this year. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and their sisters are frequent attendees at the Met Gala - but there are rumours they won’t attend this year.

The Kardashians have long been a staple on the Met Gala guest list over the years, from Kim to Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

But there are now rumours that the famous reality TV family won’t be attending the 2023 Met Gala for the first time in years after reports claimed they won’t be invited to the big fashion bash.

Here’s the lowdown on whether the Kardashians will gracing the Met Gala 2023 red carpet or if they’ll be skipping it this year…

The entire Kardashian clan attended the Met Gala together in 2022. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2018. Picture: Alamy

Will the Kardashians attend the Met Gala 2023?

Kim Kardashian and her sisters are reportedly not invited to this year’s Met Gala.

According to Page Six, Vogue boss Anna Wintour is said to be ‘cracking down on the guest list’ - meaning no invitation for the famous sisters.

As per the publication, Vogue didn’t comment on the event’s guest list, but they added that someone close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan rubbished claims that they won’t be invited.

The Met Gala 2023 will take place on May 1st in New York and will run with the theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, to honour the late designer.

The guest list is never announced in full before the event, so we'll have to wait and see if the Kardashians will attend this year.

There are rumours the Kardashians won't be invited to the Met Gala 2023. Picture: Alamy

Kim Kardashian attended the 2022 Met Gala with Pete Davidson. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian's first Met Gala was in 2013 when she was pregnant and married to Kanye West. Picture: Alamy

The Kardashians attended the Met Gala 2022 together. Picture: Getty

Last year marked the first time the full Kardashian-Jenner clan attended the Met Gala together, including Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie & Kris - it was also Kourtney and Khloe’s first time.

Kim’s first appearance at the Met Gala was in 2013 with her then-husband Kanye West while she was pregnant with her first child, North, and has since returned annually to showcase a range of attention-grabbing looks over the years.

The SKIMS founder even famously attended last year wearing the iconic dress Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang happy birthday to President John F Kennedy in 1962 Kim revealed she went to extreme lengths to fit into the dress as it couldn’t be altered.

She attended with her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson and also posed for pictures with her sisters on the red carpet.

