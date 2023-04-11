Kim Kardashian Is Joining The Cast Of American Horror Story Season 12

11 April 2023, 16:21

Kim Kardashian to join cast of American Horror Story

Kim Kardashian can add American Horror Story star to her list of TV credentials!

Kim Kardashian is stepping into the American Horror Story universe for the upcoming twelfth season.

The SKIMS mogul announced the news that she would be joining the star-studded cast alongside returning scream queen Emma Roberts in an Instagram post.

Kim uploaded a teaser video alongside eerie music set to the lullaby 'Rock-a-Bye Baby' and the sound of children playing alongside blood droplet emojis as her caption.

Season 12 of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s AHS is set to be titled ‘Delicate’ and will be released this summer.

Kim Kardashian has landed in a role in American Horror Story season 12. Picture: Alamy/Disney
Kim Kardashian's role in AHS was specifically written for her. Picture: YouTube

Kim is set to star alongside AHS veteran Emma Roberts in the new series, marking Emma’s return after a four-year hiatus.

The actress, 32, has previously starred in five seasons of AHS; ‘Coven’, ‘Freak Show’, ‘Cult’, ‘Apocalypse’ and ‘1984’.

As for Kim, she’s set to take on a ‘fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role’ that was written specifically for her.

The show’s co-creator Ryan Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter about the mother-of-four’s debut: “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the ‘AHS’ family’.

“Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Emma Roberts has appeared in five seasons of American Horror Story. Picture: Alamy
NYC was the 11th season of AHS. Picture: FX
Emma Roberts' role in season 12 will make her return to AHS after a four-year hiatus. Picture: FX

American Horror Story: Delicate is set to be based on Danielle Valentine’s thriller novel titled ‘Delicate Condition’, which will be released in August.

It follows an indie film actress in a thriller storyline as she is convinced that a sinister figure is sabotaging her IVF journey and going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy doesn’t happen.

This won’t be Kim’s first on-screen role outside of reality TV, however, this is definitely the most high-profile as she’s previously taken on small roles in films such as Disaster Movie, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor and even voiced a character in PAW Patrol: The Movie.

Details about the twelfth season of AHS have been kept under wraps so far including how big Kim’s role will be, but thankfully for fans, they won’t have to wait too long to find out more due to the fast-approaching summer release.

