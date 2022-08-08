Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Split?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is over. Picture: Getty/Kim Kardashian/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Why did Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson break up? Here's everything we know so far about the split that's shocked everyone...

The internet was in disbelief when the news of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's split began to circulate, leading many to wonder why the loved-up pair called it quits.

Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, have reportedly broken up after nine months of dating, the stars were first spotted hand-in-hand back in October 2021 before making their romance official.

An insider confirmed to Page Six last week that they "decided to just be friends" after struggling with long distance and their demanding lifestyles.

The Saturday Night Live actor is currently shooting a film in Australia whereas the SKIMS owner remains in California with sourcing revealing that her main focus is on her children and business endeavours following the split.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have called it quits. Picture: Getty

A source told Entertainment Tonight that their busy schedules contributed to the break-up and that “the spark between” them had “faded".

Despite calling time on the romance, the publication reports that Kim still thinks Pete is "so sweet, but she didn't feel ready for something serious with him."

The insider continued to dish on the relationship, saying: "They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date.

"Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him," they continued, "she still thinks he's the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there's no drama or anything weird between them now.”

Sources reveal that Kim and Pete couldn't make long distance work. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Pete and Kim dated for nine months before the split. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

It comes as no surprise that The Kardashians star is extremely busy, what with her four kids and her multiple businesses and partnerships – making it hard to make things work with Pete long distance.

The mogul is currently juggling her KKW Beauty, SKIMS and SKKN empires as well as filming her family's reality TV series, of which she also serves as executive producer. Pete is also busy filming the upcoming 2023 movie Wizards! with Orland Bloom down under.

Kim filed for divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West in March of last year and began dating Pete just six months later, a source has revealed that the star isn't ready to be tied down again.

“She felt like Pete was the extreme opposite of Kanye and it was good for her then...She initially thought it would be a fun fling, but then it got more serious when they were spending so much time together," they told ET.

"Kim wasn't feeling like she was willing to settle down with him just yet.”

The pair first struck up a friendship when they crossed paths during Kardashian's hosting stint on SNL last October, they quickly began dating and soon after would make public appearances, they even attended the MET Gala hand-in-hand in May.

Both parties are yet to release an official statement regarding the break-up.

