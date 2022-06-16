When Is Season 2 Of The Kardashians Coming Out On Disney+?

The Kardashians has been confirmed for series 2. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

The Kardashians is coming back for season 2 after the famous family’s brand new show wrapped up on Disney+.

The Kardashians had a 20-season strong reality show before their Hulu and Disney+ series premiered in April, so of course their brand new series will be getting more than one season.

Season one wrapped after 10 episodes on 16 June, during which Khloe Kardashian discovered partner Tristan Thompson had fathered a child with another woman, and season two of The Kardashians has already been confirmed.

Kardashian fans can expect many more series beyond these first two, but for now we all want to know when season two of The Kardashians is coming out on Hulu and Disney+.

The Kardashians continued on from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Picture: Alamy

When is season 2 of The Kardashians coming out on Disney+?

A release date for The Kardashians series 2 hasn’t yet been confirmed, but it’s possible season 2 will premiere in spring 2023 after season one came out in April this year.

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian along with Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner are thought to be filming season two now, as Kim recently showed off her new series look on Instagram Stories.

Fans are hoping we’ll see Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson in the next season after the Skims mogul briefly spilled on the early stages of their relationship.

Kardashian fans got an insight into Kourtney and Travis Barker's relationship on The Kardashians. Picture: Alamy

Kris Jenner and her family have been the star of their own series since 2007. Picture: Alamy

Kim and Pete met on Saturday Night Live in October 2021 and the couple have only recently begun sharing photos of each other online.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner was pregnant throughout season one, but we’re yet to see footage of her new son on the show.

The mum-of-two laid low after giving birth to her baby – whose name she’s yet to announce – and fans are keen to find out more about her second child.

