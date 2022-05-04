Who Is Pete Davidson? Key Facts You Need To Know About Kim Kardashian’s Boyfriend

4 May 2022, 12:38 | Updated: 4 May 2022, 12:43

Pete Davidson's age, job, girlfriend and height revealed
Pete Davidson's age, job, girlfriend and height revealed. Picture: Getty/Instagram
How long has Pete Davidson been dating Kim Kardashian? Here’s the lowdown on his age, his job, net worth and all the key details about him.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are the couple no one was expecting but have become one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood.

The pair are always loved-up whether it’s hand-in-hand on the red carpet or in their adorable selfies.

Is Pete Davidson’s New Tattoo Really For Kim Kardashian’s Kids?

But just how long have Kim and Pete been dating? How old is Pete, what's his job and his net worth?

Here’s the lowdown on who Pete Davidson is and everything you need to know about Kim’s beau…

Pete Davidson is a comedian and actor
Pete Davidson is a comedian and actor. Picture: Getty

How old is Pete Davidson, what does he do & what's his height?

Pete Davidson is an actor, comedian and writer and is best known for being part of the iconic Saturday Night Live cast.

He’s also had roles in comedy shows such as Guy Code and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Pete is 28 years old at the time of writing; he was born on November 16, 1993.

The actor is 6'3 inches tall.

Pete Davidson has earned millions over the years thanks to his career in entertainment
Pete Davidson has earned millions over the years thanks to his career in entertainment. Picture: Alamy

What is Pete Davidson's net worth?

Pete is said to be worth around $8million (£6.3million), according to a number of outlets.

The star has amassed his worth through his various TV roles, comedy sketches and his very own comedy-drama The King Of Staten Island, where he was the main character and also produced the film.

Pete is said to be earning between $15,000-$25,000 per episode of SNL, so his net worth is only set to soar!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating since October last year
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating since October last year. Picture: Getty

How long have Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian been dating?

Pete and Kim first began dating in October last year after the reality TV star hosted SNL and took part in an Aladdin sketch with her now-boyfriend.

They were first spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster on their first date later that month and were later pictured on a series of romantic dates in November.

They’ve since made a number of red carpet appearances together including The Kardashians Hulu and Disney Plus premiere and the 2022 Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have become one of the most talked-about couples
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have become one of the most talked-about couples. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Who are Pete Davidson’s ex-girlfriends?

Pete was most famously engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018, but their whirlwind relationship ended in just a few short months.

He has also previously dated Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber and Kate Beckinsale.

