Here’s When Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Will Make Their Red Carpet Debut

5 April 2022, 10:20

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are set to make their red carpet debut as a couple
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are set to make their red carpet debut as a couple. Picture: Getty
Kim Kardshian and Pete Davidson have a big relationship move planned next month.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson started dating in November 2021 and their relationship has only gone from strength to strength, despite her very public divorce from husband Kanye West.

After a few low-key pap shots of the couple and one or two blurry Instagram selfies, Kim and Pete are set to make their red carpet debut next month.

Attending a star-studded event together is a big move in relationship terms within the showbiz industry, and it’s thought Pete and Kim will take the milestone step at the Met Gala next month.

Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson are yet to make a red carpet appearance together
Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson are yet to make a red carpet appearance together. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"Kim has been invited to the Met Gala and wants nothing more than for Pete to go with her as her date," an insider revealed to Hollywood Life. "They were both invited by Anna [Wintour] separately, as they have been in the past."

The source continued: "Kim and Pete are ready to make their grand debut as a couple and they feel that the Met Gala is the perfect place to do it." Of course, queen of Met Gala outfits Kim has "already started to think about what she is going to wear and what she wants him to wear."

While the source stayed tight-lipped on the couple’s ensemble details for the grand event, they did confirm Pete ‘will not wear a dress this year as he did to the Met Gala in 2021’ and that Kim ‘is not going to cover up her face’ like she did in the head-to-toe Balenciaga outfit last year.

Pete and Kim have continued to prove they’re serious about one another in recent weeks, with the Saturday Night Live comedian even getting a few tattoos in honour of his girlfriend.

Kim Kardashian at 2021's Met Gala
Kim Kardashian at 2021's Met Gala. Picture: Getty
Pete Davidson at the Met Gala in 2021
Pete Davidson at the Met Gala in 2021. Picture: Getty

One of the inkings reads: “My girl is a lawyer,” while the other is a stamp of Kim’s name on his chest.

The showbiz duo got to know each other last October when Kim made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, starring in a number of comedy skits poking fun at her famous family members.

After that they were spotted on a number of dates together and at the start of 2022 they even jetted off on holiday to The Bahamas with their friends.

