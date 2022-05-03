Is Pete Davidson’s New Tattoo Really For Kim Kardashian’s Kids?

3 May 2022, 16:25 | Updated: 3 May 2022, 16:35

Pete Davidson seemingly got a tattoo for Kim Kardashian's kids
Pete Davidson seemingly got a tattoo for Kim Kardashian's kids. Picture: Alamy / Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Pete Davidson debuted a neck tattoo last week seemingly showing the initials of Kim Kardashian’s kids with ex Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating for seven months and it appears the Saturday Night Live comedian already has a tattoo in honour of his girlfriend’s four children.

We already knew Pete and Kim were serious about each other; he has two tattoos for her and they’ve already walked the Met Gala red carpet together, but Pete’s just taken his commitment to a whole new level with a tattoo for Kim’s kids with ex-husband Kanye West.

The Kardashians Met Gala 2022 Lookbook & All Their Outfit Details

The internet is truly divided over Pete’s new inking, which looks like an etching of the Kardashian-West kids’ initials, and fans are trying to work out whether it’s actually what it looks like.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are serious about each other
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are serious about each other. Picture: Getty

In bold black letters it appears to read ‘KNSCP’, which likely represents Kim and her kids; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

There was some debate over whether Pete’s new inking was what it looked like, as the ‘C’ looks more like an ‘O’ on closer inspection.

Pete’s tatt was spotted when he made his return to stand-up over the weekend, at the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in LA.

He was joined by Kim, who watched her beau as he took to the stage for the first time in three years.

Kim Kardashian shares four kids with ex-husband Kanye West
Kim Kardashian shares four kids with ex-husband Kanye West. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West is yet to respond to Pete’s gesture, but over on Twitter fans are divided.

“Who tattoos the initials of some other man’s kids on themselves after dating their mom for under a year?” One person commented on Twitter.

“Pete Davidson You Just As Crazy as Kim Kardashian. Why go tattoo another man’s children initials on your neck? You and Kim ain’t married. And besides those children have a Father, and his name is Kanye West [sic],” wrote another.

Another fan pointed out Pete may have asked Kim to choose what his next inking be, after dedicating two to her earlier this year.

“My guess is that Pete let Kim tattoo something on him, and that's what she chose to do because it's simple. I don't see what the big issue is,” they replied.

A fourth reminded people Pete has Borderline Personality Disorder, which is often linked to having intense feelings in relationships.

“People fail to realize that Pete has BPD and with that disorder comes obsessiveness. Him and Kim have only been dating for 6 or 7 months and that man already has two tattoos dedicated to her and her name branded in his chest and now he has kimyes kids initials on his neck.…,” they tweeted.

Pete already had ‘K’ for Kim etched into his chest, and he also has ‘My girl is a lawyer’ on his collarbone.

As Kim explained recently on The Ellen Show, “That’s what tattoo people do, right? Like, they get tattoos of what’s going on their life.”

