Kim Kardashian Shares Rare PDA Snaps With Pete Davidson

12 April 2022, 10:44

Kim Kardashian has finally shared more photos of here and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian has finally shared more photos of here and Pete Davidson. Picture: Alamy/Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian sent the internet into a frenzy as she shared an intimate look into her relationship with Pete Davidson on Instagram!

Kim Kardashian has finally given fans an inside look into her relationship with Pete Davidson!

The SKIMS founder sent the internet reeling on Monday (April 11), when she posted a date-night photo with the Saturday Night Live actor on Instagram.

Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, have been famously dating since October of last year, with few photos of the couple making their way online – well not anymore!

The Kardashians star and actor made their red carpet debut earlier this month, marking their first public appearance as a couple.

Now, the mum-of-four has given her whopping 299 million followers a sneak peek into what date night looks like between the loved-up duo.

Kim and Pete had a romantic date night following The Kardashians premiere on April 7
Kim and Pete had a romantic date night following The Kardashians premiere on April 7. Picture: Alamy

Kim uploaded two cosy snaps with her beau to the ‘Gram, captioning the intimate post: "Late nite snack."

The first photo in the carousel showed the lovebirds at dinner looking lovingly into each other’s eyes, whereas the second saw the pair in an embrace as they cosied up to one another in their booth.

The romantic date night unravelled at a luxurious Los Angeles restaurant after the premiere of the upcoming Hulu reality show, The Kardashians.

Of course, it didn't take long for the comment section to swarm with adoration for the celebrity 'it' couple. One fan wrote: "Peace looks great on you Kim."

Another user commented: "And the internet goes wild."

Since Kim and Pete were first linked towards the end of last year, they’ve remained largely tight-lipped about their romance. However, in recent weeks they have began to open up about their relationship.

Kim Kardashian got cosy with Pete Davidson on Instagram
Kim Kardashian got cosy with Pete Davidson on Instagram. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim and Pete began dating back in October 2021
Kim and Pete began dating back in October 2021. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The KKW Beauty owner opened up about her new flame at long last during a candid chat on Good Morning America. She revealed: ‘Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. It’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.

“I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them," she gushed over the romance.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, proceedings are ongoing, however, the reality star was granted as ‘legally single’ in March of this year.

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star