Pete Davidson Pictured With Love Bite On His Neck During Kim Kardashian Date

23 November 2021, 13:09

Pete Davidson sporting a ‘hickey’ while on a date with Kim Kardashian has sent fans into meltdown.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are the couple no one saw coming this year.

Not only has their newfound romance made headlines, but now so has Pete’s ‘hickey’ as he seemingly appeared to sport a love bite on his neck during a recent date with the reality TV star.

Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Take Their Relationship Public

In photos obtained by MailOnline, the SNL star and mother-of-four can be seen heading to swanky Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica over the weekend.

Kim and Pete can be seen giggling in the snaps, with the publication noting the pair were ‘spotted giggling like lovestruck teenagers’.

Kim Kardashian is rumoured to be dating Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian is rumoured to be dating Pete Davidson. Picture: Alamy
Pete Davidson was spotted with a hickey on his neck during his date with Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson was spotted with a hickey on his neck during his date with Kim Kardashian. Picture: Alamy

Although neither of the stars have addressed their relationship rumours, the new photos of Pete’s ‘hickey’ has fuelled the speculation even more.

Fans were well and truly sent into meltdown over the new snaps, with one taking to Twitter to pen: “More kim k and pete pics, this time he has a hickey.”

“Lying awake thinking about how kim kardashian and pete davidson are dating and she gave him a hickey. this is the most important thing in the world to me rn [sic],” wrote another.

A third went on to compare the love bite to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA-filled romance, adding: “Ok we thought kourtney and travis were cringe sucking each other’s fingers on ig but kim giving pete a hickey is a new winner.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been going on a series of dates
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been going on a series of dates. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February. Picture: Getty

This comes just days after the pair seemingly confirmed that they are, in fact, dating as they were spotted holding hands during a date night.

The SKIMS owner and comedian first sparked romance rumours after they were seen holding hands on a ride at a theme park last month.

Newly-single Kim filed for divorce from her husband of six years, Kanye West, in February this year, while Pete ended his brief relationship with Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor in August.

