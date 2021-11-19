Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Take Their Relationship Public

19 November 2021, 10:58

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have taken their relationship public
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have taken their relationship public. Picture: Getty / SNL/Youtube
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were pictured holding hands on Thursday, seemingly confirming to the world they are in fact dating after weeks of speculation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson sparked rumours they were dating after they were seen clutching each other's hands on a ride at a theme park together, days after Kim made her hilarious Saturday Night Live debut alongside the comedian.

The mum-of-four, who split from husband Kanye West at the start of this year, and Ariana Grande’s ex-fiancé Pete appear to have just confirmed that they’re dating as they were captured holding hands on Thursday, a moment which was also caught on video.

Kylie Jenner Hides Out In LA Mansion After Astroworld Tragedy

Both Kim, 41, and Pete, 21, were all smiles as they headed off on a walk near to Kim’s mum Kris Jenner’s mansion, where it’s thought they’ve been staying.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson appeared in an SNL sketch together during her hosting stint
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson appeared in an SNL sketch together during her hosting stint. Picture: SNL/YouTube

Pete celebrated his birthday three days ago with the reality TV mogul.

In the photos of the new couple holding hands, Pete wears pyjama bottoms from Kim’s SKIMS underwear line.

Kim looks equally as relaxed, wearing a white bodysuit and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian celebrated his birthday together
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian celebrated his birthday together. Picture: Flavor Flav/Instagram
Pete Davidson is an SNL comedian
Pete Davidson is an SNL comedian. Picture: Getty

It’s Kim’s first relationship since her divorce from Kanye, while Kanye has been linked to model Irina Shayk and Instagram model Vinetria.

Meanwhile, Pete’s last relationship was with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.

He’s also dated Kate Beckinsale and was engaged to pop sensation Ariana for a short time in 2018.

