Kylie Jenner Hides Out In LA Mansion After Astroworld Tragedy

Kylie Jenner is keeping a low profile after Astroworld. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner has returned home to be with family following the tragic events at Astroworld, a festival owned by her boyfriend Travis Scott.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner fled her boyfriend Travis Scott’s Houston home following the Astroworld tragedy.

Travis, 30, has been subject to scrutiny since his festival led to the deaths of 10 fans and injuries to hundreds more, due to a crush in the crowd on November 5th.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner Confirms She’s Pregnant With Second Baby With Travis Scott

The 24-year-old, who is pregnant with their second child, has returned to Los Angeles to be with family in the aftermath of the event.

The news comes after reports that Kylie could lose out on millions due to the negative press following Scott's festival.

Kylie Jenner has returned to Los Angeles to be with family. Picture: Getty

A source told The Sun: "Kylie wants to keep her and Stormi out of the spotlight at the minute and is completely avoiding her main compound, she's mostly been staying with family."

"It's a really difficult time for her, especially being pregnant," the insider revealed, "she just wants time to process what happened at Astroworld and privately support Travis who is extremely upset."

She left Houston on her private jet in the middle of the night as to not attract the attention of the paparazzi amidst the media storm following the event.

Kylie Jenner is being private following the tragedy. Picture: Getty

The tabloid's source said: "Kylie and her team waited until it was late and left the house in blacked-out cars heading for the airport, they didn't want anyone to see them."

Before returning to California, the A-list couple were laying low in Travis’ mansion where protestors have surrounded the property.

The pair are both reported to be inconsolable since funding out about the festival catastrophe, despite being present at the event, they weren't aware of the severity of the incident until after.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital