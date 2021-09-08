WATCH: Kylie Jenner Confirms She’s Pregnant With Second Baby With Travis Scott
8 September 2021, 09:42 | Updated: 8 September 2021, 09:54
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second baby together, confirming the reports that emerged weeks ago with the cutest video!
Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 30, have finally confirmed they’re expecting their second child.
In a sweet video, which begins with a pregnancy test telling Kylie she is in fact pregnant, the makeup mogul documents one of her first scans, her mum Kris Jenner’s reaction and an adorably excited Travis.
She also displays her blossoming baby bump, letting Stormi plant a kiss on her stomach.
After taking Travis and Stormi to her scan at the hospital, Kylie takes the photos to mum Kris, letting her daughter hand them over.
“What is this? Are you pregnant?” A teary-eyed Kris asks. “Stormi! We’re going to have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life!”
The family are then captured at a dinner party, with Travis and Kylie looking more in love than ever as they play with their little girl.
It’s not known how far along the expectant mum is, but it was first reported in August that she and Travis were to become parents again.
Kylie shared her announcement video on Instagram with her 265 million followers, tagging her long-term beau alongside a white heart and pregnant lady emoji.
Her famous family and celebrity friends have filled the comments with their excitement, with sister Kendall writing: “I can’t handle it!”
Kim Kardashian replied: “Crying!” While sister Kourtney added: “Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister [sic].”
Khloe meanwhile left a string of cute emojis.
Her showbiz pals also shared their happiness, with model Bella Hadid writing: “I can’t, so beautiful. Bawling !!! best mama. So happy for u.”
Bella’s sister Gigi commented: “My heart is bursting for you! Congratulations!”
Hailey Bieber also wrote: “I love you guys!”
Kylie and Travis welcomed daughter Stormi in February 2018 after keeping her pregnancy mostly out of the spotlight, so it’s likely the mum-to-be will stay out of the limelight once again for her second baby.
They announced their second pregnancy in a similar way to their first, after filming a video titled 'To Our Daughter' to announce the birth of baby Stormi almost three years ago.
