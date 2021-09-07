Scott Disick And Amelia Hamlin Spark Split Rumours After Leaked DMs Shading Kourtney Kardashian

7 September 2021, 13:03

Amelia Hamlin has sparked split rumours with Scott Disick following her cryptic post
Amelia Hamlin has sparked split rumours with Scott Disick following her cryptic post. Picture: Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Scott Disick and his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin’s relationship is said to be on the rocks after he threw shade at ex Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA with Travis Barker.

Scott Disick's alleged leaked DMs with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima made headlines last week after the latter exposed the father of Kourtney’s children for shading her relationship with Travis Barker.

The rumoured leaked message read: “Yo is this chick ok???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” referring to some cosy snaps of Kourtney and Travis, and his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin is apparently not happy about it.

Travis Barker Reacts To Scott Disick Shade Over Kourtney Kardashian PDA

Younes was also less than impressed by Scott reaching out to him, responding with: “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: I aint your bro.”

The model then added in a message over the screenshot, writing: “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

Scott Disick allegedly called out Kourtney and Travis' PDA photos
Scott Disick allegedly called out Kourtney and Travis' PDA photos. Picture: @younesbendjima/Instagram

It seems Younes wasn’t the only one who wasn’t a fan of the shade as Amelia sparked split rumours with a very cryptic post.

The 20-year-old shared a photo of her friend wearing a t-shirt, which read: “Don’t you have a girlfriend?”, which fans were pretty sure was in reference to his alleged ‘jealous’ comments he made to Younes about Kourtney.

The couple is said to now be ‘spending time apart’ to reevaluate their future together.

An insider told E!: “They needed a break from one another, that was clear."

Amelia Hamlin sparked split rumours with Scott Disick
Amelia Hamlin sparked split rumours with Scott Disick. Picture: @ameliagray/Instagram
Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are said to be taking 'time apart'
Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are said to be taking 'time apart'. Picture: @letthelordbewithyou/Instagram

"They are in different places and trying to figure out if it's time to move on and if they are really done," they added.

Amelia is said to be ‘very disappointed’ in Scott amid the comments he made, which Travis himself even appeared to subtly respond to after sharing a meme of one of the Goodfellas characters hysterically laughing.

Scott is yet to publicly address the alleged DMs.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything you need to know about the Met Gala 2021

All The Met Gala 2021 Details - Who’s Going, When It Is & Theme Explained

Has Cardi B named her baby yet?

Have Cardi B And Offest Named Their Baby Yet?

1D fans are hoping for a Harry Styles and Niall Horan reunion

One Direction Fans Call For Harry Styles And Niall Horan To Reunite Over Joint Hobby

Jesy Nelson has dated some famous faces over the years

Jesy Nelson's Ex-Boyfriends: Her Complete Dating History From Chris Hughes To Harry James

Little Mix

Shannon Singh wasn't happy with Love Island's reunion episode

Here's Why Shannon Singh Was Upset With The Love Island Reunion

TV & Film

Sex Education season 3 hans't been confirmed yet

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date, Trailer, And All The Latest News

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him