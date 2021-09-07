Scott Disick And Amelia Hamlin Spark Split Rumours After Leaked DMs Shading Kourtney Kardashian

Amelia Hamlin has sparked split rumours with Scott Disick following her cryptic post. Picture: Instagram

By Capital FM

Scott Disick and his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin’s relationship is said to be on the rocks after he threw shade at ex Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA with Travis Barker.

Scott Disick's alleged leaked DMs with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima made headlines last week after the latter exposed the father of Kourtney’s children for shading her relationship with Travis Barker.

The rumoured leaked message read: “Yo is this chick ok???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” referring to some cosy snaps of Kourtney and Travis, and his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin is apparently not happy about it.

Travis Barker Reacts To Scott Disick Shade Over Kourtney Kardashian PDA

Younes was also less than impressed by Scott reaching out to him, responding with: “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: I aint your bro.”

The model then added in a message over the screenshot, writing: “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

Scott Disick allegedly called out Kourtney and Travis' PDA photos. Picture: @younesbendjima/Instagram

It seems Younes wasn’t the only one who wasn’t a fan of the shade as Amelia sparked split rumours with a very cryptic post.

The 20-year-old shared a photo of her friend wearing a t-shirt, which read: “Don’t you have a girlfriend?”, which fans were pretty sure was in reference to his alleged ‘jealous’ comments he made to Younes about Kourtney.

The couple is said to now be ‘spending time apart’ to reevaluate their future together.

An insider told E!: “They needed a break from one another, that was clear."

Amelia Hamlin sparked split rumours with Scott Disick. Picture: @ameliagray/Instagram

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are said to be taking 'time apart'. Picture: @letthelordbewithyou/Instagram

"They are in different places and trying to figure out if it's time to move on and if they are really done," they added.

Amelia is said to be ‘very disappointed’ in Scott amid the comments he made, which Travis himself even appeared to subtly respond to after sharing a meme of one of the Goodfellas characters hysterically laughing.

Scott is yet to publicly address the alleged DMs.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital