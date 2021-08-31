Scott Disick Calls Out Kourtney Kardashian's PDA With Travis Barker In Leaked Message To Younes Bendjima

Scott Disick called out Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's PDAs. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Capital FM

Kourtney Kardashian’s exes Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima have been exchanging DMs and Younes wants the world to know.

Kourtney Kardashian has been dating Travis Barker since the start of the year, and her ex Scott Disick, who she shares her three children with, isn’t a fan of seeing their PDAs all over the internet.

In a leaked message Younes Bendjima – who Kourtney dated from 2016 to 2018 – shared a DM allegedly from Scott on Insta Stories, in which he called out his ex-girlfriend for making out with Travis during their vacation in Italy.

The alleged DM from Scott was a picture of Kourtney and Travis kissing on a boat in Italy, with the message: “Yo is this chick ok???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Scott Disick allegedly messaged Younes Bendjima. Picture: Younes Bendjima/Instagram

Younes responded: “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: I aint your bro.”

The model also added in a bright red font over the screenshot: “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

Younes followed up the post with another Story, writing: “Couldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy.

“Back to work now 10km.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima dated for two years until 2018. Picture: Getty

Younes Bendjima followed up the post with this message. Picture: Younes Bendjima/Instagram

Scott hasn’t yet responded to his message being exposed.

Travis and Kourtney are also yet to speak out about Scott’s message but they’re on the holiday of a lifetime in Venice, after jetting over for the Dolce and Gabbana show.

Scott has made his feelings clear about Kourtney’s boyfriends in the past, joking during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion he “just wanted to kill” the last boyfriend.

Andy Cohen asked him: “It seems like you get really upset when Kourtney is linked to other guys,” to which he responded, “Me? No. I just want to kill them. Well, the last guy. Let’s all be honest here.” Kourtney then said, “nobody was happy with the last one.”

It's all very awkward.

