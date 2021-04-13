4 Moments Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s PDAs Were Totally NSFW

13 April 2021, 15:02 | Updated: 13 April 2021, 16:12

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker aren't shy of a PDA
Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker aren't shy of a PDA. Picture: Getty / Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are not shy when it comes to social media PDAs.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been dating for a number of months and they want the world to know just how loved up they are.

Of course there’s no shame in expressing how you feel, but some of this pair’s comments on Instagram are truly NSFW.

Inside Kourtney Kardashian And Addison Rae’s Friendship: From How They Met To Dating Rumours

From Travis admitting he “day dreams about sex” to Kourtney posting a risqué photo of her man straddling her, these two know how to get their followers talking.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been dating since the end of 2020
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been dating since the end of 2020. Picture: Getty

Travis Barker gets candid on his thoughts about Kourtney

Travis logged on to Instagram to post a photo of himself playing the drums with the caption: “All day I dream about sex w/ you,” tagging Kourtney in the picture.

Fans loved the raunchy confession, with one commenting: “He’s in love.”

Kourtney Kardashian shows off Travis’ new tattoo of her name

Kourtney Kardashian showed off Travis' new tattoo for her
Kourtney Kardashian showed off Travis' new tattoo for her. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Travis cemented his love for Kourtney with the ultimate display of commitment – getting her name tattooed above his nipple.

Kourtney posted a snap of her hand beneath her moniker, letting the picture speak for itself.

Kourtney posts an intimate snap fans think was meant for finsta

One of their most risqué uploads yet, Kourtney posted a snap of Travis literally straddling her behind as she lay on her bed.

She captioned it: “Watching’ movies, but we ain’t seen a thing tonight.”

Travis Barker and Kourtney are caught finger sucking in public

The hot new couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other at a wrestling match, where Travis was caught by the guy sitting behind them licking Kourtney’s fingers.

“Y’all are too cute,” he told them before they giggled and turned around.

Ah, young love!

