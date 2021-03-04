Who Is Scott Disick's Girlfriend Amelia Hamlin Whose Family Is Friends With Kardashians

4 March 2021, 15:33 | Updated: 4 March 2021, 15:39

Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin has a famous family who are close with the Kardashians
Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin has a famous family who are close with the Kardashians. Picture: Instagram @ameliagray

Scott Disick is in a relationship with the Amelia Hamlin, the daughter of Kris Jenner's close friend Lisa Rinna, so let's look at the complex web of Hollywood connections that could make this relationship awkward.

Scott Disick has gone public with his relationship to Amelia Hamlin, a 19-year-old model who is close family friends with the Kardashians, making the whole thing just a tad awkward.

So, how did the pair come to meet and date as Kris Jenner welcomes one of her closest friends' daughters into the close knit family- or does she?

Who is Amelia Hamlin?

Amelia is a 19-year-old model from LA who lives that luxury Instagram influencer lifestyle, posting bikini snaps all over social media making a name for herself aside from her famous family.

Her sister, Delilah, 22, is currently in a relationship with Love Island star, Eyal Booker, which is why Scott Disick and Eyal keep cropping up in Instagram photos together and confusing the hell out of everyone.

Who are Amelia Hamlin's famous parents?

Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and their two daughters Amelia and Delilah
Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and their two daughters Amelia and Delilah. Picture: Getty

For any fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills you will be familiar with both Amelia and her family who have starred on the show for years now.

Her mum, 57-year-old Lisa Rinna is a reality star (duh) actress and model who is married to Mad Men star Harry Hamlin and Amelia and her sister, Delilah have grown up in front of the camera, much like the Hadid kids and Kardashian/Jenners.

Amelia Hamlin's mum is close friends with Kris Jenner

Lisa Rinna and Kris Jenner have been friends for years
Lisa Rinna and Kris Jenner have been friends for years. Picture: Getty

Amelia's mum, Lisa Rinna, has been friends with Kris Jenner for years and they move in the same close knit Hollywood circles which includes other Housewives including Kyle Richards and Yolanda Hadid.

Kris has not yet spoken about her BFF's teenage daughter dating the father to three of her grand children, but no doubt she not only has her own opinions on the whole thing, but is tightly managing it all behind the scenes!

Kourtney, Scott's ex, is also yet to comment on the relationship, but has recently moved on herself with long term friend turned boyfriend, Travis Barker.

Sounds like one eclectic double date.

