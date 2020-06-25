Scott Disick Net Worth: How Did He Get So Rich & What Does He Do For A Living?

How did Scott Disick get so rich? Picture: instagram

Scott Disick has a huge net worth. But how did he get so rich and what does he do for a living?

Scott Disick - who recently split from Sofia Richie - is best known for appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, alongside his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, who he shares three kids with.

But what’s his net worth? How did he get so rich and what does he do for a living?

Scott Disick has a huge net worth. Picture: instagram

Let’s take a look…

What’s Scott Disick’s net worth?

Scott is reportedly worth $40million.

How did Scott Disick get so rich?

Scott’s grandfather, David Disick, was a Wall Street attorney, as well as a real state developer, and his parents inherited his fortune.

What does Scott Disick do for a living?

Scott has made regular appearances on KUWTK and its spinoffs such as Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami for over a decade. However, it's unclear how much he gets paid.

Along with this, he’s been known to rake in cash from club appearances which have often landed him in trouble with Kourtney.

He also has several successful business ventures, such as his clothing brand ‘Talentless’.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!