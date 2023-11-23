Watch The Moment Kourtney Kardashian Tells Family She’s Pregnant

23 November 2023, 10:45

Kourtney Kardashian reveals pregnancy to the family

By Kathryn Knight

Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement was captured on The Kardashians series four.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fans of The Kardashians will know Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s baby boy was born at the end of October, four months after she revealed her fourth pregnancy to the world.

Kourtney and Travis are yet to share any photos or details of their son, other than his name; Rocky Thirteen, which they picked out months ago.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney’s pregnancy announcement to her family was captured on camera, including how she told her youngest son Reign, eight.

The adorable scenes came after Kourtney gave sister Khloé’s on-off partner Tristan Thompson a grilling about how he’s treated Khloé over the years.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now parents to a baby boy
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now parents to a baby boy. Picture: Alamy
Kourtney Kardashian confirmed she was pregnant for the whole of The Kardashians series four
Kourtney Kardashian confirmed she was pregnant for the whole of The Kardashians series four. Picture: Alamy

Before telling the cameras she’s pregnant Kourtney told Reign: “You’re about to be a big brother,” and he quickly got excited discussing how he can’t wait to teach his younger sibling how to play video games.

The scene cuts to Kourtney in glam getting ready for a photoshoot and casually turning to the camera to say: “Guys, I’m having a baby. In case you can’t see my belly baby bump.”

She finally expands on the news in a confessional, elaborating: “I am five months pregnant. I have not told most people. I’ve told my closest friends, my family, my kids. And I had told my mum pretty early on.”

A throwback clip filmed in April is then played, showing the moment Kourtney told her sisters Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie about her pregnancy.

Kourtney Kardashian shared her baby news with the world in June
Kourtney Kardashian shared her baby news with the world in June. Picture: Alamy

The women were given envelopes with the baby scan inside and rushed to give their sister a hug.

In the previous series of The Kardashians, Kourtney confirmed she and Travis were ‘done’ with IVF, stopping the process two months before their wedding in 2021.

“We were not trying whatsoever, I wasn’t even checking my ovulation anymore. I decided to put it in God’s hands,” Kourtney told the camera in the latest episode.

She added: “It truly feels like a miracle to fall pregnant and have a baby with the love of my life.”

Kourtney and Travis announced the news at a Blink-182 concert, with Kourtney recreating a moment from one of the band’s music videos, ‘All the Small Things’, by holding up a sign reading: “Travis, I’m pregnant!”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

The internet is convinced Harry Styles cut is hair to star in The White Lotus season three

Is Harry Styles Going To Be In The White Lotus Season 3?

MAFS Ella Morgan is looking for love on this year's UK show

MAFS UK Ella Morgan: Age, Instagram And Inside Her Transgender Story

Here's who the bookies think will win I'm A Celeb

Who Is Favourite To Win I'm A Celebrity 2023?

Ant and Dec earn an estimated £3.3 million for presenting I'm A Celeb

How Much Do Ant & Dec Get Paid For I'm A Celebrity?

Declan Donnelly has been on our screens for almost 30 years

Declan Donnelly Fact File: Age, Height, Net Worth, TV Shows, Wife And Children

Jamie Lynn speaks about her older sister Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears Finally Speaks About Britney On I'm A Celeb

Viewers were shocked when Nella and Fred clashed unexpectedly

I'm A Celebrity: Nella Rose And Fred Sirieix's Fallout Explained

Grace Dent appears on I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity Grace Dent: Age, TV Shows, Partner And Children

The MAFS UK 2023 cast will have another reunion in 2023

Married At First Sight UK Confirm Dramatic Third Reunion Show

What nigh is I'm A Celeb on?

What Days Is I'm A Celebrity On And What Time?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits