Watch The Moment Kourtney Kardashian Tells Family She’s Pregnant

By Kathryn Knight

Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement was captured on The Kardashians series four.

Fans of The Kardashians will know Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s baby boy was born at the end of October, four months after she revealed her fourth pregnancy to the world.

Kourtney and Travis are yet to share any photos or details of their son, other than his name; Rocky Thirteen, which they picked out months ago.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney’s pregnancy announcement to her family was captured on camera, including how she told her youngest son Reign, eight.

The adorable scenes came after Kourtney gave sister Khloé’s on-off partner Tristan Thompson a grilling about how he’s treated Khloé over the years.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now parents to a baby boy. Picture: Alamy

Kourtney Kardashian confirmed she was pregnant for the whole of The Kardashians series four. Picture: Alamy

Before telling the cameras she’s pregnant Kourtney told Reign: “You’re about to be a big brother,” and he quickly got excited discussing how he can’t wait to teach his younger sibling how to play video games.

The scene cuts to Kourtney in glam getting ready for a photoshoot and casually turning to the camera to say: “Guys, I’m having a baby. In case you can’t see my belly baby bump.”

She finally expands on the news in a confessional, elaborating: “I am five months pregnant. I have not told most people. I’ve told my closest friends, my family, my kids. And I had told my mum pretty early on.”

A throwback clip filmed in April is then played, showing the moment Kourtney told her sisters Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie about her pregnancy.

Kourtney Kardashian shared her baby news with the world in June. Picture: Alamy

The women were given envelopes with the baby scan inside and rushed to give their sister a hug.

In the previous series of The Kardashians, Kourtney confirmed she and Travis were ‘done’ with IVF, stopping the process two months before their wedding in 2021.

“We were not trying whatsoever, I wasn’t even checking my ovulation anymore. I decided to put it in God’s hands,” Kourtney told the camera in the latest episode.

She added: “It truly feels like a miracle to fall pregnant and have a baby with the love of my life.”

Kourtney and Travis announced the news at a Blink-182 concert, with Kourtney recreating a moment from one of the band’s music videos, ‘All the Small Things’, by holding up a sign reading: “Travis, I’m pregnant!”

