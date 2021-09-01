Travis Barker Reacts To Scott Disick Shade Over Kourtney Kardashian PDA

Travis Barker had his own way of responding to the Scott Disick drama. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram/Scott Disick

By Capital FM

Here are all the reactions to Scott Disick's leaked DM shading Travis and Kourtney's intimate holiday photos...

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue to be very loved up – but not everyone is as obsessed with the besotted pair.

Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex and the father to her three children, recently threw some shade the couples' way after their lastest PDA session hit the internet.

Here's how Travis reacted to Scott's diss...

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are going strong. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

In a leaked message sent to Younes Bendjima, an ex-boyfriend of the Kardashian, Scott allegedly criticised the loved-up couple's PDA-packed vacation snaps.

The rumoured DM read: “Yo is this chick ok???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Travis caught wind of Scott's disapproval and hit back at the reality star in an interesting way...

Scott Disick's shady DM to Younes Bendjima got leaked. Picture: Younes Bendjima/Instagram

However, it seems that Kourtney, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, aren't letting the critisicim get to them – but they did want to put in their two cents...

On Tuesday, Travis indirectly responded to the hate by sharing a meme from the famous Martin Scorsese cult classic, Goodfellas.

The photo shows one of the main characters laughing dramatically, we can only assume the musician is poking fun at the comments from the ex of his beau.

Travis Barker reacts to Scott Disick on his Instagram story. Picture: Travis Barker/Instagram

Mum-of-three, Kourtney, also had an ambiguous reaction to the ex drama by posting a bible verse to Twitter.

The tweet read: "If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you."

John 15:7

If you remain in me and my words

remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) August 31, 2021

Despite all the drama and indirect shade that's been thrown around, it seems that the musician and reality TV star are as happy as ever!

Who's going to react next?

