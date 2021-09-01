Travis Barker Reacts To Scott Disick Shade Over Kourtney Kardashian PDA

1 September 2021, 12:24 | Updated: 1 September 2021, 12:50

Travis Barker had his own way of responding to the Scott Disick drama
Travis Barker had his own way of responding to the Scott Disick drama. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram/Scott Disick
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here are all the reactions to Scott Disick's leaked DM shading Travis and Kourtney's intimate holiday photos...

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue to be very loved up – but not everyone is as obsessed with the besotted pair.

Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex and the father to her three children, recently threw some shade the couples' way after their lastest PDA session hit the internet.

Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Relationship: From How They Met To When They Started Dating

Here's how Travis reacted to Scott's diss...

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are going strong
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are going strong. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

In a leaked message sent to Younes Bendjima, an ex-boyfriend of the Kardashian, Scott allegedly criticised the loved-up couple's PDA-packed vacation snaps.

The rumoured DM read: “Yo is this chick ok???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Travis caught wind of Scott's disapproval and hit back at the reality star in an interesting way...

Scott Disick's shady DM to Younes Bendjima got leaked
Scott Disick's shady DM to Younes Bendjima got leaked. Picture: Younes Bendjima/Instagram

However, it seems that Kourtney, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, aren't letting the critisicim get to them – but they did want to put in their two cents...

On Tuesday, Travis indirectly responded to the hate by sharing a meme from the famous Martin Scorsese cult classic, Goodfellas.

The photo shows one of the main characters laughing dramatically, we can only assume the musician is poking fun at the comments from the ex of his beau.

Travis Barker reacts to Scott Disick on his Instagram story
Travis Barker reacts to Scott Disick on his Instagram story. Picture: Travis Barker/Instagram

Mum-of-three, Kourtney, also had an ambiguous reaction to the ex drama by posting a bible verse to Twitter.

The tweet read: "If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you."

Despite all the drama and indirect shade that's been thrown around, it seems that the musician and reality TV star are as happy as ever!

Who's going to react next?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Production has started on set of I'm A Celeb... at Gwrych Castle

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Prep Is Underway As Ant & Dec Arrive At Gwrych Castle

Gigi Hadid shared some rare snaps of her farm life with beau Zayn Malik and their baby Khai

Gigi Hadid Shares Farm Life Antics With Zayn Malik Weeks Before Khai’s First Birthday

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Dating?

Exclusive
Liam Reardon explains what happened during Millie Court's Love Island 'proposal'

Love Island’s Liam Clears Up What Really Happened During ‘Millie Proposal’ In Final

Everything you need to know about RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 3

When Does RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3 Start? Contestants, Guest Judges & All The News

TV & Film

Love Island's Teddy and Faye had an adorable reunion after quarantining

Love Island’s Teddy Soares Surprises Faye Winter With Adorable 1am Reunion

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him