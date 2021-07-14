Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Spark Marriage Rumours Following Vegas Trip

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married? Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

By Capital FM

Rumours have been circulating that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have tied the knot during their recent Vegas trip.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are no strangers to flaunting their love for each other and just six months into their relationship, fans think they’ve got married!

The reality star and Blink-182 drummer have easily become one of the most-watched A-list couples around, with the pair stopping at nothing to show off their romance.

Their latest trip to Vegas, however, has become just one of the reasons fans think they’ve tied the knot in secret.

It all started when Kourtney’s go-to hairstylist Glen Coco shared a series of sweet snaps of Travis taking the KUWTK star’s hand, alongside the caption: “NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas [sic]."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker fans think the pair have tied the knot. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

He added: “There’s nothing like love AND a good time,” which sent fans into meltdown pretty quickly.

The mother-of-three even teased in an earlier post: “What happens in Vegas…”, giving fans more reason to speculate.

Travis’ daughter Alabama also added fuel to the rumours after she shared a picture of the lovebirds to her Instagram Stories.

She simply wrote: “So happy for you guys,” which sounded a tad like a ‘congratulations’ post to some.

Alabama Barker fuelled the marriage rumours between Travis and Kourtney. Picture: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been dating since the start of 2021. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

This comes just days after fans speculated that Kourtney's change in eating habits could hint towards the eldest Kardashian sister being 'pregnant', after cutting out meat and fish.

However, neither of the stars have addressed the rumours.

This isn’t the first time the couple has faced speculation that they’ve taken the next stage in their relationship, as Kourtney and Travis faced engagement rumours last month.

But given how much the couple share their romance on social media, we’re sure they’d have given fans an insight into their big day!

