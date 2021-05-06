Meet Alabama Barker: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About Travis Barker's Daughter

6 May 2021, 17:09

Alabama Barker is Travis Barker's youngest daughter.
Alabama Barker is Travis Barker's youngest daughter. Picture: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s everything you need to know about Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama, from her age and TikTok account to her relation to the Kardashians and family show, Meet the Barkers.

Alabama Barker is the daughter of Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, who’s currently dating Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis and Kourtney are one of the biggest A-list couples around right now and Alabama has been getting to know her father’s new girlfriend, with the pair spending time together with their respective families.

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Relationship Gets Serious As They 'Talk About Marriage'

However, Alabama has found fame in her own right, establishing herself as a big presence on social media.

Here are five things you didn’t know about Alabama Barker…

Alabama Barker is Travis Barker's youngest daughter.
Alabama Barker is Travis Barker's youngest daughter. Picture: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Alabama Barker’s age

Alabama was born on December 24, 2005, making her just 15 years old!

Alabama Barker has a huge Instagram and TikTok following.
Alabama Barker has a huge Instagram and TikTok following. Picture: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Alabama Barker is a TikTok star

Like most people her age, Alabama spends a lot of time on social media, and she is pretty much a huge TikTok star!

She boasts a staggering 1.1 million followers on the app, where she frequently shares videos with her friends, doing TikTok challenges.

Alabama Barker is best friends with Jordyn Wood’s sister, Jodie

Apart from her dad dating Kourtney, it seems Alabama has another link to the Kardashians - her BFF is Jodie Woods.

Jodie is the younger sister of Jordyn Woods, AKA Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend.

The world is a very small place, especially in Calabasas, right?!

Alabama Barker is best friends with Jodie Woods.
Alabama Barker is best friends with Jodie Woods. Picture: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Who is Alabama Barker’s mother, Shanna Moakler?

Alabama’s mother and Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler is the winner of the 1995 Miss New York USA pageant.

Travis and Shanna were married for four years before getting divorced in 2008.

Alabama has two other siblings - a brother named Landon Barker and a half-sister called Atiana De La Hoya.

Alabama Barker is Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker's youngest child.
Alabama Barker is Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker's youngest child. Picture: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram
Alabama Barker has two siblings.
Alabama Barker has two siblings. Picture: PA

Alabama Barker starred in Meet The Barkers

Travis and his ex-wife Shanna had a reality series on MTV back in 2005 called Meet the Barkers.

The show, which ran for two seasons, showcased their family life with their children.

With Alabama being born in 2005, she only appeared in one episode as a newborn baby.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Billie Eilish is releasing album 'Happier Than Ever' in July

4 Things We Know About Billie Eilish’s’ Happier Than Ever’ Album

Leigh-Anne Pinnock sought advice from Jesy Nelson ahead of her documentary

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Asked Jesy Nelson For Advice On Being 'Open' Ahead Of Racism Documentary
Jade Thirlwall and TWICE's Jihyo worked together on a new song for the K-Pop group's album.

Jade Thirlwall Has Co-Written A Song For K-Pop Band TWICE's New Album 'Taste Of Love'

Maura Higgins is being comforted by her Love Island co-stars after splitting from Chris Taylor

Maura Higgins Supported By Love Island Co-Stars After Chris Taylor Split

Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

When Is Stranger Things 4 Coming Out? All The Updates Including Trailer, Cast And More

TV & Film

Dani Dyer will appear in Eastenders for a small role.

Love Island Star Dani Dyer Lands Role In Eastenders Alongside Father Danny

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos