Meet Alabama Barker: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About Travis Barker's Daughter

Alabama Barker is Travis Barker's youngest daughter. Picture: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram/Getty

Here’s everything you need to know about Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama, from her age and TikTok account to her relation to the Kardashians and family show, Meet the Barkers.

Alabama Barker is the daughter of Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker, who’s currently dating Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis and Kourtney are one of the biggest A-list couples around right now and Alabama has been getting to know her father’s new girlfriend, with the pair spending time together with their respective families.

However, Alabama has found fame in her own right, establishing herself as a big presence on social media.

Here are five things you didn’t know about Alabama Barker…

Alabama Barker is Travis Barker's youngest daughter. Picture: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Alabama Barker’s age

Alabama was born on December 24, 2005, making her just 15 years old!

Alabama Barker has a huge Instagram and TikTok following. Picture: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Alabama Barker is a TikTok star

Like most people her age, Alabama spends a lot of time on social media, and she is pretty much a huge TikTok star!

She boasts a staggering 1.1 million followers on the app, where she frequently shares videos with her friends, doing TikTok challenges.

Alabama Barker is best friends with Jordyn Wood’s sister, Jodie

Apart from her dad dating Kourtney, it seems Alabama has another link to the Kardashians - her BFF is Jodie Woods.

Jodie is the younger sister of Jordyn Woods, AKA Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend.

The world is a very small place, especially in Calabasas, right?!

Alabama Barker is best friends with Jodie Woods. Picture: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Who is Alabama Barker’s mother, Shanna Moakler?

Alabama’s mother and Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler is the winner of the 1995 Miss New York USA pageant.

Travis and Shanna were married for four years before getting divorced in 2008.

Alabama has two other siblings - a brother named Landon Barker and a half-sister called Atiana De La Hoya.

Alabama Barker is Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker's youngest child. Picture: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Alabama Barker has two siblings. Picture: PA

Alabama Barker starred in Meet The Barkers

Travis and his ex-wife Shanna had a reality series on MTV back in 2005 called Meet the Barkers.

The show, which ran for two seasons, showcased their family life with their children.

With Alabama being born in 2005, she only appeared in one episode as a newborn baby.

