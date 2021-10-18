Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement Ring From Travis Barker Rivals Kim And Khloé's
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged after less than a year together – and the engagement ring is something else.
Kourtney Kardashian received a massive diamond ring from boyfriend Travis Barker when he got down on one knee, and proud sister Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but show it off.
After Travis proposed at sunset on the couple’s favourite beach, they went for a plush meal with their families and, naturally, packed on the PDA at the dinner table.
Kim zoomed in on Kourtney’s engagement ring, revealing a massive, oval-cut diamond on her wedding finger.
The diamond is set on a simple silver band, letting the rock take centre stage.
It's thought Travis would have paid around $1 million for the ring (£728k), but the Kardashian sisters are no strangers to expensive bits of bling.
Kim’s engagement ring from Kanye West was a 20-carat cushion-cut diamond which cost $4 million.
Khloé received an engagement ring from now-ex and the father of her daughter True, Tristan Thompson, in March this year, reportedly costing $2.5 million.
She famously showed off the rock in a racy picture of her derriere.
Kourtney and Travis got engaged after 10 months of dating, with the mum off three announcing the news alongside their beautiful proposal pictures, writing: “Forever” in the caption.
Travis got down on one knee at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, setting up a huge ring of red roses and candles at sunset to pop the question.
