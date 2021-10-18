Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Just Got Engaged

18 October 2021, 09:38 | Updated: 18 October 2021, 10:38

Travis Barker popped the question to Kourtney Kardashian with a huge engagement ring!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially engaged!

The A-list couple have decided to take the next step in their relationship after nine months of dating.

Travis Barker Gives Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter A Goth Makeover

The Blink-182 drummer, who shares three kids with his ex Shanna Moakler, proposed to the 42-year-old KUWTK star over the weekend and shared glimpses of the sweet moment on Instagram.

Travis reportedly got down on one knee at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California, where he asked Kourtney to be his wife during a very picturesque sunset.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged after 9 months of dating
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged after 9 months of dating. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

A source told E!: “It happened during the sunset at Rosewood Miramar. They had just got back from NYC and decided to do a day trip to Montecito.

“Kourtney thought it was going to be a casual day, as they always go to Rosewood, and she was totally thrown off."

The insider went on to add that Travis likely chose the popular location as "it's one of their favourite places and they have a lot of memories there."

Kourtney, who shares three kids with her ex Scott Disick, confirmed the engagement on Instagram, sharing intimate snaps of her embracing her beau on the beach in the middle of hundreds of roses, simply captioning the post: “Forever,” while tagging her fiancée.

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her engagement ring from Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian showed off her engagement ring from Travis Barker. Picture: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went public with their romance in January
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went public with their romance in January. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

The newly engaged couple went on to share a lowkey dinner with their loved ones afterwards, with their family members sharing photos of the stunning engagement ring.

This will be the first time Kourtney will walk down the aisle, while this will be Travis’ third marriage.

The couple confirmed their romance in January this year and have been inseparable ever since, flaunting their PDA moments any chance they get.

Congrats to the lovebirds!

